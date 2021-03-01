Celebrity Artists Join Kaufman Music Center's Week Of Musical Action, March 14 - 17

Building on the success of the 2020 Day of Musical Action last June, Kaufman Music Center will hold a Week of Musical Action from March 14-18, 2021.

More than 140 performers from the KMC community will come together during this multi-day music marathon to share music and support our programs. The event provides students, parents, faculty, staff and donors with the opportunity to raise funds to support KMC's programs while also fostering a sense of community engagement.

Among the many performers participating in the Week of Musical Action, some renowned friends of Kaufman Music Center will take part. Lisa Bielawa, Lucille Chung & Alessio Bax, Sasha Cooke, Paquito D'Rivera, James Galway, Harlem Quartet, JACK Quartet, Nathalie Joachim, Rob Kapilow, Mark & Maggie O'Connor, Philippe Quint, Davóne Tines, Carol Wincenc, Seth Parker Woods, and Charles Yang & Peter Dugan will all play short works, with special appearances by Jonathan Biss and Jennifer Koh. Other celebrated artists will be announced soon. Performers from all of KMC's programs, including Special Music School, Lucy Moses School, Face the Music, Theater@Kaufman and Luna Composition Lab, will also be featured.

The livestream will be free and available to the public on Kaufman Music Center's Facebook page. Updated information on the artists and schedule will be posted at https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/wma/ in the days leading up to the event.

Donations to Kaufman Music Center's programs can be made here.