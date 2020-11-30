Celebrate the Holidays with John Lloyd Young

Kick off the holiday season with John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday on Dec. 3! Fire up the season with classic, nostalgic rock, Motown and doo-wop, along with a dollop of holiday favorites.

You may know him as the original "Frankie Valli" in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys, but get ready to see this Tony and Grammy winner, multi-Platinum recording artist like never before with music director Tommy Faragher on piano. In his holiday concert special, John Lloyd Young will sing Roy Orbison, Smokey Robinson, Little Anthony, some Jersey Boys and a good some of your favorite holiday classics.

After the concert, gather around the digital fireplace for an exclusive VIP holiday afterparty with bonus songs, a Q&A featuring questions submitted by audience members in advance, surprise on-stage gift exchanges between Tommy and John, and plenty of virtual eggnog and memories. It's the holiday season - anything can happen!

