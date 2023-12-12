Celebrate The New Year With Yoga Master Legends Alan & Sarah Finger At Buddha Jams

On Saturday December 30th at 1pm, join internationally renowned yoga masters, and Glen Cove, Long Island area natives Alan Finger & Sarah Platt-Finger, the co founders of ISHTA Yoga, for the Sankalpa New Years Workshop at Buddha Jams Yoga, 192 Glen St, Glen Cove NY 11542

In this exclusive one of a kind class, suitable for all levels of yoga practitioners from beginners to advanced, attendees will be collectively guided by the world famous yoga masters Sarah Platt Finger and Alan Finger. With over 75 years of experience in teaching yoga and meditation between them, the duo began their journey right here on Long Island at Alan's very first studio which was located in nearby Glen Head. The afternoon will provide participants with the tools they will need to align with their New Year's intentions in all aspects of life: personal, professional, emotional, and spiritual.

Sara and Alan will lead the class through a powerful combination of Asana, Tantra, Mantra, Mudra, and Chakra toning; Sarah will lead the class through an asana practice integrating the mantra and visualization to open the passage to the unconscious, which governs us, and Alan will lead you through a series of ancient Tantric techniques including mantra (sound), mudra (hand gestures), and chakra toning to reveal your sankalpa and plant it into the root of your unconscious.

Register at www.buddhajams.com/workshops

Deepak Chopra has called Sarah "an extraordinary teacher of yoga that has called enormously to my well-being." Her newly released book, Living in the Light: Yoga for Self-Realization, which she co-authored with Dr. Chopra, is currently one of the top ten best selling yoga books on Amazon.

South African Tantric and Kriya Yoga Master Alan Finger began studying yoga at the age of 16 with his father Mani Finger and renowned swamis of the past century. Alan and Mani created ISHTA Yoga. The ISHTA style integrates breath-based flow yoga with alignment, meditation and healing bodywork. Before creating a home for ISHTA, Alan co-founded Yoga Zone, Be Yoga, and Yoga Works. Alan has authored several books and travels the world to share his teachings.

Additionally, Sound and Samadhi, Sara and Alan Finger's online monthly subscription of meditations, offers a unique and powerful sound and meditation experience that encompasses Tai Qi, Qi Gong, and Energy Medicine.

Sankalpa is a Sanskrit word that means "a vow or commitment to one's highest truth". It is not a wish or a goal, but a deep-seated intention that aligns with your soul's purpose. By tapping into your subconscious mind, you can uncover your sankalpa and use it as a guiding force in your life.

Sankalpa comes from two words: "San", which means that which resonates with spirit, and "Kalpa", which is an intention. The goal of the Sankalpa practice is to embed your intention into the deeper realms of your unconscious, enabling you to realize your life's purpose and manifest it into your living with grace and ease.

The Groundbreaking Buddha Jams Yoga and Event Center is blossoming in Glen Cove. Offering visitors an immersive experience designed to enlighten and fill your body, mind, and spirit with lasting positive energy and vibes. In contrast to a traditional Yoga studio, the brand new expansive 5,000 square foot indoor/outdoor instantly enlightening Buddha Jams Yoga in Glen Cove is far from your average studio. At night Buddha Jams duals as an event space complete with two stages, professional sound, and has an owner who is not only a yoga teacher but an entrepreneur who has also produced massive events, concerts, and music festivals. Buddha Jams prides itself on teaching students to live in a state of consistent communal connection, culture, and spiritual freedom through connection to the self, guided by breath, and explored through music and movement.

FIND BUDDHA JAMS ONLINE:

Facebook | WEB | Instagram