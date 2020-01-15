Celebrate National Swing Day With A Look At Broadway's Current Swings!

It's time to celebrate the people who keep so many shows afloat with their work ethic, adaptability and brains full of choreography: swings! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Actors' Equity is celebrating its fifth annual Swing Day today, January 15, honoring the hard-working performers who stay ready to go on at a moment's notice, for multiple roles. We're getting in on the celebration by highlighting some of the swings that are lighting up the stage both on Broadway and on national tours. Take a look below to see these hardworking cast members from Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, Mean Girls, and more!

A swing is a special member of the ensemble who learns multiple parts, or tracks, and is ready and able to cover for multiple members of the chorus. Depending on the last-minute need of a show, a swing could go on for any number of tracks, including those written for other genders, ages, or even more than one track at once!

"Swings are an indispensable part of a show's cast," said Jennifer Cody, Actors' Equity Association's Second Vice President and Chair of the Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (ACCA). "They're like the first responders of the theatre: On call, and ready to save the day at a moment's notice."

Amber Ardolino, Karli Dinardo, And Kaitlin Mesh - Moulin Rouge

Aaron Alcarez, Maria Rose Briggs, Susie Carroll, Brittany Nicholas, Tovi Wayne, And Iain Young - Mean Girls

Karla Puno Garcia And Christina Glur - Hamilton

Henry Byalikov, Kaitlyn Frank, Sarah Quinn Taylor, and John T. Wolfe - My Fair Lady Tour

Malik Akil, Lauryn Ciardullo, Mike Cannon, Gaby Gamache, Ariel Reid, and Angelo Soriano - Aladdin

Hannah Florence, Kenneth Michael Murray, and Sareen Tchekmedyian - Anastasia Tour

Eric Anthony Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, and Sean Montgomery - Beetlejuice

Being a swing has been the greatest gift and has taught me the most important life lessons. Do the work. Leave your ego at the door. You can be vulnerable & strong at the same time. Admit when you're wrong. Celebrate when you are right. Take up space. Make a mess. Celebrate others. Laugh at yourself. Never laugh at others. It's not that deep, but also remember to lock your tables & couches so no one gets hurt. You know more than you think you do, trust yourself. Take one day at a time. Be present. Keep showing up, it will get easier. Mad gratitude for this job, the lessons it keeps teaching me, and the people it has brought into my life. ???✨ #equityteamswing #nationalswingday #meangirlsbroadway #meangirlstour

A post shared by I X C H E L ? (@itsixchel) on Jan 15, 2020 at 8:44am PST

Ixchel Cuellar - Mean Girls Tour

Bronwyn Tarboton - Frozen



