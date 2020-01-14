Actors' Equity Will Celebrate Fifth Annual National Swing Day

Actors' Equity Association will celebrate its fifth annual Swing Day on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, honoring the hard-working performers who stay ready to go on at a moment's notice, for multiple roles.

Equity will spread awareness on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram about these actors who keep so many shows afloat with their work ethic, adaptability and brains full of choreography!

The day's events this year will include an "Instagram Takeover." Swings on tour around the country will take over @ActorsEquity to share what it's like on the ground: Prepare to hear from Jillian Gray of Les Misérables, Devin Hatch of Cats and Jennifer Wolfe of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Equity also invites any and all swings to chime in on social media about their experiences with the hashtag #EquityTeamSwing.

In addition, swings nationwide can expect a special gift bag with swing swag!

A swing is a special member of the ensemble who learns multiple parts, or tracks, and is ready and able to cover for multiple members of the chorus. Depending on the last-minute need of a show, a swing could go on for any number of tracks, including those written for other genders, ages, or even more than one track at once!

"Swings are an indispensable part of a show's cast," said Jennifer Cody, Actors' Equity Association's Second Vice President and Chair of the Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (ACCA). "They're like the first responders of the theatre: On call, and ready to save the day at a moment's notice."

