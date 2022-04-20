Celebrate Earth Month With The Staten Island Museum, April 30

The Staten Island Museum's Earth Day Celebration is back in-person on Saturday, April 30, 1pm - 4pm.

The Staten Island Museum invites you to celebrate the planet at this year's Earth Day Celebration: Seeds and Soil with creative workshops, fun activities, and presentations for all ages. Listen to the world underwater and ground beneath your feet with artist Nikki Lindt. Explore the wondrous stories of seeds and seed-savers with artist Sergey Jivetin, who will memorialize these stories by engraving seeds using specially-designed cutting tools under magnification.

This Earth Day, get your hands dirty, learn something new, and help protect the only world we have!

"After successfully moving our Earth Day How-To Festival online for the past two years, we are so excited to invite you back into the museum to celebrate with our community. We have found that people today, like the museum's founders, are concerned about the environment and are frequently asking what they can do to protect and preserve it. The Earth Day celebration gives visitors the opportunity to learn new skills and ideas to do their part in just a few hours." Janice Monger, Staten Island Museum President and CEO.

Workshops and Presentations:

Seed Engraving

Sergey Jivetin will be engraving seeds before your very eyes.

Underground Sounds

Listen the ground beneath your feet! Artist Nikki Lindt recorded underground and underwater sounds in several locations in Staten Island!

Seed Paper

Plant wildflowers using recycled materials with teaching artist Jenya Frid

Clay Garden Markers

Make reusable garden markers to remind you what you planted where with teaching artist Janet Gonzalez

Seed Packets

Design the covers to your own seed packets and take home wildflower seeds for planting with teaching artist Pauline Velez-Romano

Birding by Ear

Listen to the sounds of spring and learn how to identify what you hear with the Greenbelt Nature Center

Test Your Garden Soil

Bring a sample of your garden soil and learn what will grow best with expert gardener Lenny Librizzi

Learn how to support and promote pollinator activity with Cooper Keane and the Mobile Monarch Museum.

Tour Magicicada with Colleen Evans, Director of Natural Science, and take a closer look at some of the smallest details in this exhibition with a scavenger hunt.

Connect to community science projects with help from New York State Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.

Explore the benefits of native plants with the Native Plant Society of Staten Island.

Earth Day Celebration: Seeds and Soil is $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for members. The fee includes museum admission. Registration is recommended, walk-ins are welcome.

Visit www.statenislandmuseum.org/event/earthdayseedsandsoil/ to register and for more information.

Sergey Jivetin visited the Staten Island Museum in 2019 as part of his project Furrow - a seed engraving project that traveled across the country to engage communities in a dialog about meaning of seeds and seed-saving advocacy.

Nikki Lindt recorded underground and underwater sounds in several locations in Staten Island! These include recordings where microphones were buried in the sands under the waves of Oakwood Beach, in the bed of a stream in the Greenbelt, and in soils of Mariners Marsh Park. These dramatic and resonant recordings are a part of the series of recordings Lindt made all over New York City as a part of the public art work The Underground Sound Project; a Soundwalk. This project opens to the public on May 14th in Prospect Park.

In between workshops, visit the Museum's current exhibition Magicicada by artist Jennifer Angus. Taking inspiration from the museum's collection of cicadas, one of the world's largest, Angus has created an immersive environment filled with exquisite, ornamental patterns and imaginative vignettes unexpectedly created with hundreds of preserved insects. Enjoy a tour with Director of Natural Science, Colleen Evans, and a scavenger hunt!

Staten Island Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Building A, Staten Island, NY 10301.