Cecilia Chorus Of New York And Maestro Mark Shapiro Present Soprano Jennifer Rowley

The Cecilia Chorus of New York's You Heard Them First series will present soprano Jennifer Rowley, live via Zoom, Monday, June 15 @ 7 PM. She'll lead you in her favorite vocal warmups and talk with CCNY's Maestro Mark Shapiro about her life and career. Maestro Shapiro then shares insights about the music to Haydn's Creation and conducts as you sing along.

Registration info and a link for the Haydn score download at https://mailchi.mp/ceciliachorusny/a-musical-journey-of-power-and-corruption-7849426?e=2092d0d0bd.

More about Jennifer Rowley at https://jenniferrowley.com.

Founded in 1906, The Cecilia Chorus of New York, winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, has evolved into one of the finest avocational performing arts organizations in New York City. The 150-voice chorus has been described as "reliably venturesome" (The New Yorker, 2017) and "admirable," (New York Times, 2017). Recent highlights have included commissions from The Brothers Balliett, Jonathan Breit, Tom Cipullo, and Raphael Fusco; collaborations with actor Stephen Spinella and opera singers Julia Bullock and Ryan Speedo Green; the New York premieres in Carnegie Hall of the Mass in D and The Prison by Dame Ethel Smyth and the World Premiere of Fifty Trillion Molecular Geniuses by The Brothers Balliett. Much more at http://ceciliachorusny.org/.

