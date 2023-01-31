Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Announces Sunday Evening Organ Recitals

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), presents the second half of the twelveth season of Great Music in a Great Space under the direction of Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music and Organist.

With organ performances ranging from J.S. Bach to sizzling French organ music by Marcel Dupre, Jean Berveiller and Naji Hakim, the remainder of the season provides a culturally diverse offering inside the Cathedral's gothic interior.

2023 kicks off with a recital by Artist in Residence David Briggs for an evening of French organ music with a presentation of Joie de Vivre, followed by Amelie Hold and later, Organ Scholar Samuel Kuffuor-Afriyie, who will present works in honor of Black History Month from Western and African American composers.

The GMGS organ recital series continues with Emma Whitten, Adam Tabajdi, Jackson Borges, former Associate Music Director Raymond Nagem and Director of Cathedral Music & Organist Kent Tritle with programs that include contemporary New York composers, as well as new avenues of composition and performance.

The following recitals are free to the public. Visit the Cathedral's website for more information about the 2022-2023 season of Great Music in a Great Space.

SUNDAY EVENING ORGAN RECITALS

All concerts start at 5:00 pm

Sunday, February 5, 2023

AMELIE HELD

Sunday, February 12, 2023

SAMUEL KUFFUOR-AFRIYIE, ORGAN SCHOLAR

Works in honor of Black History Month from Western and African American composers, including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Alcée Chriss III, Mark A Miller, Louis Vierne and J.S. Bach.

Sunday, February 19, 2023

MANUEL PIAZZA

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Visions of the Holy Spirit

DANIEL FICARRI, ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF MUSIC & ORGANIST

Performance of Ficarri's own Visions of the Holy Spirit, a mystical 5-movement suite for organ and narrator.

Sunday, March 5, 2023

EMMA WHITTEN

Sunday, March 12, 2023

ADAM TABAJDI

Sunday, March 19, 2023

JACKSON BORGES

Sunday, March 26, 2023

RAYMOND NAGEM

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Veni Creator

KENT TRITLE, DIRECTOR OF CATHEDRAL MUSIC & ORGANIST

Contemporary New York composer David Hurd's Partita on Detroit is paired with Maurice Duruflé's evocative Prelude, Adagio and Chorale Variations on "Veni Creator," Op. 4