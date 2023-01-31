Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Announces Sunday Evening Organ Recitals
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), presents the second half of the twelveth season of Great Music in a Great Space under the direction of Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music and Organist.
With organ performances ranging from J.S. Bach to sizzling French organ music by Marcel Dupre, Jean Berveiller and Naji Hakim, the remainder of the season provides a culturally diverse offering inside the Cathedral's gothic interior.
2023 kicks off with a recital by Artist in Residence David Briggs for an evening of French organ music with a presentation of Joie de Vivre, followed by Amelie Hold and later, Organ Scholar Samuel Kuffuor-Afriyie, who will present works in honor of Black History Month from Western and African American composers.
The GMGS organ recital series continues with Emma Whitten, Adam Tabajdi, Jackson Borges, former Associate Music Director Raymond Nagem and Director of Cathedral Music & Organist Kent Tritle with programs that include contemporary New York composers, as well as new avenues of composition and performance.
The following recitals are free to the public. Visit the Cathedral's website for more information about the 2022-2023 season of Great Music in a Great Space.
SUNDAY EVENING ORGAN RECITALS
All concerts start at 5:00 pm
Sunday, February 5, 2023
AMELIE HELD
Sunday, February 12, 2023
SAMUEL KUFFUOR-AFRIYIE, ORGAN SCHOLAR
Works in honor of Black History Month from Western and African American composers, including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Alcée Chriss III, Mark A Miller, Louis Vierne and J.S. Bach.
Sunday, February 19, 2023
MANUEL PIAZZA
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Visions of the Holy Spirit
DANIEL FICARRI, ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF MUSIC & ORGANIST
Performance of Ficarri's own Visions of the Holy Spirit, a mystical 5-movement suite for organ and narrator.
Sunday, March 5, 2023
EMMA WHITTEN
Sunday, March 12, 2023
ADAM TABAJDI
Sunday, March 19, 2023
JACKSON BORGES
Sunday, March 26, 2023
RAYMOND NAGEM
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Veni Creator
KENT TRITLE, DIRECTOR OF CATHEDRAL MUSIC & ORGANIST
Contemporary New York composer David Hurd's Partita on Detroit is paired with Maurice Duruflé's evocative Prelude, Adagio and Chorale Variations on "Veni Creator," Op. 4
