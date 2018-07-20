Catching Up on Randy Rainbow's Ascent with His Top Five Broadway Videos!

Click Here for More Articles on CHEWING THE SCENERY WITH RANDY RAINBOW

The Rainbow Tour is officially an international phenomenon! Everyone at BroadwayWorld is so proud of Randy Rainbow, who created some of BroadwayWorld's most popular pieces when he was here with us. Below, Nightline takes a closer look at his comedic genius:

Did you know that before he began his sassy commentary on the political landscape, he had a lot to say about Broadway? Check out his top five videos from BroadwayWorld's exclusive series, Chewing the Scenery, in which he tackled Broadway headlines with his own unique sense of humor.

Randy Wants to #GiveItBack4Ham: With just days left before the 2016 Tony Awards, one question remained... did any of the nominees really stand a chance against Hamilton?

Randy Reads Patti LuPone's Autobiography: In this edition of series of dramatic readings, Randy returns to Patti LuPone's autobiography to recall her road to opening night in EVITA. The saga continues!

Randy Drunk Dials Carol Channing: In a Chewing the Scenery classic, Randy drunk dials his good friend Carol Channing to chat about all of the latest Broadway gossip.

Randy Congas to On Your Feet!: What happens backstage on Broadway moments before the curtain goes up? Randy Rainbow finds out backstage at On Your Feet!

Randy Gets Jellicle at Cats: As the first-ever Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical Cats prepared to return to Broadway, Randy took to the streets to ask - what's a jellicle cat?

Randy Rainbow (yes, real name) is a comedian, actor, writer, host and internet celebrity best known for his series of satirical videos, including "Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson," "Randy Rainbow Works at Chi-fil-A," and "The Kim Davis Cell Block Tango." His political spoofs (including "Randy Rainbow Interviews Donald Trump") have garnered international acclaim and millions of views. His song parody "GOP Dropout" series was called "the best thing about the GOP race" by Dan Savage. His videos have appeared regularly on popular blogs Towleroad, Queerty, Perez Hilton and VH1's Best Week Ever. Randy was a columnist for HX Magazine, one of New York's most prominent gay publications, and has also written for Kathy Griffin.

Randy has hosted and performed in a number of theatrical concerts and benefits for the Broadway, cabaret and gay communities, as well as hosted events for the TONY AWARDSand for some of New York City's most popular nightspots, including 54 Below, XL Nightclub and Therapy NYC, where his own weekly show ran successfully for 2 years. He's been seen as a talking head on numerous VH1 SPECIALS including "The 100 Greatest Songs of the 2000's" and has been heard regularly as both a guest and guest co-host on Sirius XM.







