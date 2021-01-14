Catalyst Quartet Announces Appointment of Violinist Abi Fayette as its Newest Member

The GRAMMY Award-winning Catalyst Quartet is thrilled to announced the appointment of violinist Abi Fayette as its newest member. Fayette arrives following the departure of violinist and composer Jessie Montgomery, a member of the quartet from 2012-2020.

"Abbi is a wonderfully vibrant violinist who's fervent love for chamber music fits seamlessly with our ethos to investigate, discover, and unearth music through the lens of how it relates to the culture of today," agree quartet members violinist Karla Donehew Perez, violist Paul Laraia, and cellist Karlos Rodriguez. "Abi's appointment follows the departure of our dear friend and colleague, Jessie Montgomery, who has decided to shift her focus entirely on her composition and academic career. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Jessie and thank her for her years of inspiration, dedication and friendship."

Of her appointment, Fayette says "From my first time playing with Karla, Paul, and Karlos, I was drawn to their musical integrity and multi-faceted investigative approach to rehearsal and performance. I am particularly excited to join the Catalyst's noteworthy approach to programming, which creates unique listening experiences for our audiences by placing lesser-known pieces and contemporary works within the continuum of the classical canon. I know that many adventures lie ahead with my new colleagues, and can't wait to get started."

Jessie Montgomery explains, "After eight seasons, it is bittersweet to say goodbye as a performing member of the Catalyst Quartet. As I step fully into my life as a composer, I am proud to be able to reflect on the work we have done together: encouraging audiences and presenters to get excited about unknown works and new compositions, the advocacy work through lectures and masterclasses introducing the next generation of musicians to a wide range of music that included more women and people of color, the mentorship and artistic leadership in affiliation with the Sphinx Organization, and of course, the concerts! I have had some of my most exhilarating performance experiences with CQ. When the fire was lit (we're all fire signs!), that stage was LIT and we knew it. In many ways, it was the kind of playing I had always aspired toward as a violinist and I am grateful to have found it with CQ."

She continues, "CQ have been tremendous advocates of my compositions since the beginning, giving the first touring performances of Strum, and helping me workshop some of my first string orchestra and quartet pieces. And so I look forward to our continued collaboration in future projects such as CQ Minute, a musical documentation of the quartet's history and aspirations. Though we will not be in the quartet together, our musical connection is everlasting and I look forward to watching it grow in new ways. I wish the Catalyst Quartet continued success in all of their endeavors."

About Abi Fayette

Violinist Abi Fayette is the youngest of four children in a musical family. Her violin studies began at age three with her mother and continued on to The Juilliard School's Pre-College Division studying with Ms. Shirley Givens. Other principal teachers include Ann Setzer, Kyung-Wha Chung, and Joseph Silverstein. Fayette received her bachelor's degree from The Curtis Institute of Music studying with Ida Kavafian and masters degree from New England Conservatory under the tutelage of Soovin Kim. During the 2019-20 season, Fayette was in residence at the Curtis Institute of Music as a Community Artist fellow where she worked alongside teachers within the Philadelphia School District to create and expand music education programs. She is a member of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra.

Fayette's passionate love for chamber music has led to performances with Jonathan Biss, Brett Dean, Gary Hoffman, Kim Kashkashian, Ida Kavafian, Steven Tenenbom, Jörg Widmann, and Peter Wiley. During her time at New England Conservatory, she performed alongside the Borromeo String Quartet as a recipient of their Guest Artist Award. She has performed at numerous festivals such as Kneisel Hall, Music from Angel Fire, The Taos School of Music, and Marlboro Music Festival.

As an active touring musician, Fayette's performances have taken her all over the world with appearances spanning across the United States, Europe, and Asia. During her time at Curtis, she participated in the school's Global Touring Initiative as a soloist with The Curtis Chamber Orchestra and as a chamber musician playing alongside her former teacher, Ida Kavafian. She will also appear on future Musicians of Marlboro tours. In addition to performing as a soloist and chamber musician, Abi Fayette has served as concertmaster of the Curtis Symphony Orchestra and the New York String Orchestra Seminar.

Fayette performs on a violin made by Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume generously on loan from Marlboro Music Festival.