Casting Society of America Gives Back at MEALS FOR MONOLOGUES AND SONGS

On Sunday, November 12, various NYC casting offices participated in the latest edition of MEALS FOR MONOLOGUES AND SONGS.

MEALS... is a food drive to benefit local food banks, coordinated by members of Casting Society Cares - the charitable, nonprofit arm of the Casting Society of America. The initiative began in Chicago, Illinois and has extended to other cities over the last several years.

Casting Society Cares has grown the initiative, and for the first time, events are being held coast to coast with regional casting offices getting involved all over the country throughout November and December.

Participants sign up for a slot to present a monologue or a 32-bar cut of a song of their choosing for a panel of various casting directors. The event is open to anyone who wants to participate - donations in exchange for actor participation are greatly appreciated, but not required.

The NYC event included 21 casting directors, associates and assistants and welcomed over 200 actor participants, collecting 800 pounds of food for CityHarvestNYC in just 5 hours. Space for the event was donated by Telsey + Company.

Past NYC events have included participants from Tara Rubin Casting, Roundabout Theatre Company/Jim Carnahan Casting, Public Theater Casting, Telsey + Company, Stewart/Whitley, Binder Casting, Cap Casting, Manhattan Theatre Club Casting, New York Theatre Workshop Casting, Ellen Lewis Casting, Franck Casting, Jonathan Strauss Casting, Avy Kaufman Casting, Liz Lewis Casting Partners, Bowling/Miscia Casting and more.

To stay up-to-date on future NYC events, follow @CastingSocietyCaresNYC on Facebook and Instagram.

Events are currently scheduled for Chicago, Illinois (Nov.6); New York City (Nov. 12); Los Angeles (Nov. 19); Cleveland, Ohio (Nov. 19); Portland, Oregon (Nov. 28); Cincinnati, Ohio (Dec. 4-5); and Atlanta, Georgia (Dec. 16) - links for each city's event can be found below.

Photos courtesy of Casting Society Cares NYC/Andrew Femenella





