Casting Directors' Guild Calls on UK TV and Film Industry to Support the Theatre Industry During the Health Crisis

The Casting Directors' Guild has released a statement, calling on the UK's television and film industry to support the theatre industry.

"We believe that television and film production companies must confront a stark reality: that, without your help, the talent pool which we all rely on faces its greatest existential threat in a generation," the statement reads.

"Television and film continue to reap the benefits of UK theatres' innovation and industry, with artists now celebrated for their screen work - from Sam Mendes to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Abi Morgan to Chiwetel Ejiofor - having forged their careers on and around stages of all sizes in the UK and Ireland."

The statement says that it is vital for the television and film industry to acknowledge the "grim ramifications" of failing to support the theatre industry during this difficult time. The Casting Directors' Guild is calling on the sectors of the arts with more funding to create partnerships to keep theatres afloat, which will benefit the entertainment industry as a whole.

Read the full statement here.





