Casting Directors' Guild Calls on UK TV and Film Industry to Support the Theatre Industry During the Health Crisis
The Casting Directors' Guild has released a statement, calling on the UK's television and film industry to support the theatre industry.
"We believe that television and film production companies must confront a stark reality: that, without your help, the talent pool which we all rely on faces its greatest existential threat in a generation," the statement reads.
"Television and film continue to reap the benefits of UK theatres' innovation and industry, with artists now celebrated for their screen work - from Sam Mendes to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Abi Morgan to Chiwetel Ejiofor - having forged their careers on and around stages of all sizes in the UK and Ireland."
The statement says that it is vital for the television and film industry to acknowledge the "grim ramifications" of failing to support the theatre industry during this difficult time. The Casting Directors' Guild is calling on the sectors of the arts with more funding to create partnerships to keep theatres afloat, which will benefit the entertainment industry as a whole.
Read the full statement here.
Related Articles
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Clarifies That Nick Cordero Still Requires 'Assisted Breathing' Despite Successful Tracheostomy
Amanda Kloots shared yesterday that Nick underwent a successful tracheostomy procedure. It was incorrectly reported that this means Nick is now able t... (read more)
PHOTO: Lea Michele Reveals Her First Pregnancy Photo!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child! Lea and ... (read more)
The Winners Are In for the 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards- The Full List!
Mario Cantone will host this year's Lucille Lortel Awards, which are being presented as a virtual broadcast and benefit for The Actors Fund on Sunday,... (read more)