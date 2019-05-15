Casting Announced For THE GREEN ROOM

Miller-Coffman Production LLC proudly present a new musical with a book by C. Stephen Foster & Rod Damer with music and lyrics by Chuck Pelletier.

THE GREEN ROOM, directed by Jessica Jennings with musical direction by David Fletcher.

C. Stephen Foster, Chuck Pelletier, and Rod Damer bring the "Merrily" for the new millennium to New York! Previews begin September 25 with opening set for September 27. Running Wednesday - Saturday at 8pm, with Saturday matinees at 2pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm.

Harkening to Sondheim's cult classic and oft-analyzed, "Merrily We Roll Along," THE GREEN ROOM takes us backstage of ... NOT a Broadway show ... but an Off-Broadway show. We hitch a ride onto the journey of a group of four best friends in college who dream of "making it" in New York. John, Cliff, Anna, and Divonne live out complicated lives in the greenroom of their college theatre department. At times, hilarious and heartwarming, but always enlightening and even alarming, this concept musical gives an account of the struggles these four encounter in finding their place in this 21st Century world. The rock-pop-infused score includes the stirring "It's All About Me." This piece won the Songwriter's Guild of America Award.

Fresh off the First National Tour of Beautiful is Ryan Farnsworth as John. Prior to that, he provided a triple-threat with acclaimed appearances in Memphis, Newsies, Godspell, Ragtime, The Music Man, and Candide. Joining him is Eli Douglas La Croix as Cliff. Eli is a musical theater veteran with productions of A Chorus Line, Hairspray, Urinetown, and Swingto his credits. Sami Staitman is another musical hoofer boasting Legally Blonde, The Addams Family, Urinetown, Lil'Abner, A Chorus Line, and Annie. She will be playing Anna. Rounding out the cast is Ariana Valdes, currently on the national tour of The Sound of Music, (after finishing the national tour of My Fair Lady). Ms. Valdes completes the powerhouse quartet in the role of Divonne. Corbin Williams (Cinderella national tour) will serve as understudy.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You