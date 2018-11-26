Casting Announced For COME FROM AWAY Australian Premiere

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The critically acclaimed new musical, Come From Away is now playing on Broadway, Toronto and a third company is touring North America. A Dublin and West End production are currently in rehearsal and the Australian company will have its premiere on Saturday 20 July 2019 at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre.

Award-winning creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein were in Melbourne today to announce the cast, ahead of attending the musical's pre-West End engagement at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin next month.

The cast who will bring to life this joyous, incredible true story of 7,000 air passengers who became grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada during the wake of September 11 includes Nicholas Brown, Nathan Carter, Zoe Gertz, Simon Maiden, Laura Murphy, Richard Piper, Emma Powell, Katrina Retallick and Kellie Rode, together with Glen Hogstrom, Angela Kennedy, Kathleen Moore, Jensen Overend, Ash Roussety and Alana Tranter.

Nicholas Brown (STC's The Long Forgotten Dream, Disney India's Beauty and the Beast will play Kevin J (and others); Nathan Carter (Kinky Boots, Wicked and Opera Australia's My Fair Lady) will play Nick (and others); WAAPA graduate Zoe Gertz (Les Miserables, Wicked, and She Loves Me and High Fidelity at Hayes Theatre) will play Beverley (and others); Simon Maiden (The Dressmaker, Romulus, My Father and Jack Irish) will play Oz (and others); fresh from the world premiere of Muriel's Wedding, Sydney Theatre Award winner Laura Murphy will play Janice (and others); Richard Piper (Bell Shakespeare's The War of the Roses, Henry V, MTC's Born Yesterday, STC's The Secret River) will play Claude (and others); Emma Powell (Les Miserables, Priscilla - Queen of the Desert) will play Beulah (and others); Helpmann nominee Katrina Retallick (STC's Wharf Revue and Channel 9's Love Child) will play Diane (and others); and Green Room nominee Kellie Rode (The Rocky Horror Show, Virgins) will play Bonnie (and others).

Producer Rodney Rigby said: "The entire creative team is excited by the extraordinary cast that has been assembled for the Australian company of Come From Away, and we look forward to announcing additional members of the company early in 2019."

With book, music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award nominees, Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, choreographed by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Rocky), with music supervision by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by Tony Award and Grammy nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), and musical direction by Helpmann winner Luke Hunter (Jersey Boys).

COME FROM AWAY has won numerous awards including the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley), Winner of five Outer Critics Circle Awards (New York) including Outstanding New Broadway Musical. On top of this, the musical has received three Drama Desk Awards (New York) including Outstanding Musical, four Helen Hayes Awards (Washington, D.C) including Outstanding Production of a Musical, four Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including Excellence in production of a Musical and six San Diego Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Musical.

COME FROM AWAY is produced in Australia by Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog Productions.

For more information visit: ComeFromAway.com.au

