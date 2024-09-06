Cast Recording of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE is Now Available on Vinyl and Streaming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The original cast recording of Here We Are, David Ives and Stephen Sondheim’s critically acclaimed new musical, is now available on vinyl and streaming! Purchase the vinyl, stream and download the album HERE.

In celebration of the vinyl release, the all-star original cast will sign copies of the album at the Museum of Broadway, just off Times Square (145 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036). The event will take place on Wednesday, October 9 from 5:30–6:30pm. RSVP HERE.

The album features the cast of Joe Mantello’s celebrated world premiere production: Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce and Jeremy Shamos.

The album was produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven and Bill Rosenfield. Flahaven, who is Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord, is a 3x GRAMMY Award® winner and worked with Sondheim for 25 years in various musical capacities, including on over a dozen albums. Rosenfield is responsible for the original recordings of Sondheim’s Assassins and Putting It Together, as well as over 60 other original cast recordings.

“We’re excited for listeners to be able to experience these fantastic performances in every audio medium, from finely crafted analog vinyl with stunning packaging to the most advanced digital format,” said Flahaven.

Here We Are (Original Cast Recording) has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, conducting a 14-piece orchestra. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. The album packaging was designed by Derek Bishop. Complete production credits can be found in the album booklet available for free download HERE.

The album’s Dolby Atmos spatial audio remix was produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven, mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. The lacquers for the vinyl masters were cut by Scott Hull at Masterdisk.

Here We Are was produced at The Shed by Tom Kirdahy, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and The Stephen Sondheim Trust, and ran for 129 performances.

Album Track List:

1. Here We Are (Overture)

2. The Road 1 (Part 1)

3. The Road 1 (Part 2)

4. The Road 1 (Part 3)

5. Café Everything (Toast 1)

6. Waiter’s Song

7. The Road 2

8. Bistro à la Mode (Toast 2)

9. It Is What It Is

10. The Road 3

11. Osteria Zeno (Toast 3)

12. The Soldier’s Dream

13. The Road 4 (Part 1)

14. The Road 4 (Part 2)

15. Oh, Look, Here's The Embassy!

16. Bishop’s Song

17. End of Act One

18. Entr’acte

19. Digestion

20. Shine

21. Hesitation

22. Double Duet

23. Interlude 1: Marianne And The Bear

24. Interlude 2: Wandering

25. Interlude 3: Snow

26. Hesitation (Reprise)

27. Exit Music

Here We Are had its world premiere at The Shed's Griffin Theatre in New York City, which opened on October 22, 2023 and ended its limited engagement on January 24, 2024 after 105 performances. The production was directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.