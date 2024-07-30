Cast Announced For THE ELIF COLLECTIVE'S TIMON OF ATHENS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting has been announced for THE ELIF COLLECTIVE'S TIMON OF ATHENS running August 4-14, 2024 at Alchemical Studios (50 W 17th St, New York, NY, 12th floor & rooftop).

The Elif Collective's Timon of Athens will have previews and performances from August 4 to August 14 at Alchemical Studios. The performances will feature Marvelyn Ramirez, Kiana Mottahedan, Melody Chen, Jason Maina, & John R. Howley directed by Abigail Duclos with supporting dramaturgy from Isabel Tongson and stage management by Zoe Stanton-Savitz..

This interactive exploration of song, dance, bodies, sex, movement, friendship, and wealth comes from lead adapters Abigail Duclos & Isabel Tongson based on an open workshop in Summer 2023 with contributors Henry Alper & Shayan Hooshmand (Artistic Director) and original devisers Andrés Goldzsmidt, Allison Letterman, Santiago Mallan, Niraj Nair, & Maya T. Weed (Artist-in-Residence).

Produced by Marie-Josée Bourelly, Shayan Hooshmand, & Sophie Craig of The Elif Collective, Timon of Athens will showcase choreography by Ellie Houlihan, intimacy direction by Sabrina Carlier (Associate Artistic Director), scenic design by Maya T. Weed, masks by Sophie Craig (Executive Director), costume design by Aly Hernandez & Bella Williams, sound design and composition by Jasmine Richards, and lighting design by Zee Hanna.

Our play tells the story of Timon, a young, furious, and fabulous Manhattanite whose fortune dwindles after the sudden death of both of his parents-coupled with a new and special focus on his personal assistant, Flavius, who wants nothing more than to burn everything around her into ashes. Featuring two original songs and myriad dances, Timon of Athens is a bold reimagining of Shakespeare's original text, bringing the timeless themes of friendship, money, jealousy, and desire to exciting new heights.

Join The Elif Collective and the company of Timon of Athens August 4-August 14, 2024 at Alchemical Studios for an evening where you'll dance, snack, socialize, watch Shakespeare, and mourn.

For more information and tickets for The Elif Collective's Timon of Athens, check out the Timon of Athens website: https://www.theelif.org/timon

The Elif Collective creates warm, saturated, and accessible performance spaces in NYC. We develop new works that test the boundary between audience and actor communication, while remaining committed to dramatic storytelling. Every night of an Elif performance is a unique, social & theatrical experience - made special by everyone who attended, and their interaction with the story.

More: https://www.theelif.org/