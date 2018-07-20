Cast Album of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Now Available

Today the Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - Original Broadway Cast Recording is available at certain digital retailers. Get it HERE.

The record features music from the Tony® Award-nominated Broadway blockbuster as performed by the original cast. The powerhouse soundtrack sees stars such as Tony® Award winner LaChanze "Diva Donna", Tony® Award nominee Ariana DeBose "Disco Donna", and Storm Lever "Duckling Donna" bring the music of Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others to life like never before.

Check out the full tracklisting below!

LaChanze received a Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Diva Donna and Ariana DeBose received a Tony Award nomination for Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Disco Donna. LaChanze also received a Drama Desk and Drama League nomination for her role. Ariana won a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show and a Drama League nomination. Sergio Trujillo won a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show. The Ensemble was nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show.

The cast album also features Aaron Krohn as "Neil Bogart," Ken Robinson as "Andrew Gaines," and Jared Zirilli as "Bruce Sudano," Angelica Beliard, Mackenzie Bell, Kaleigh Cronin, Kimberly Dodson, Anissa Felix, Drew Wildman Foster, Kendal Hartse, Afra Hines, Jenny Laroche, Wonu Ogunfowora, Rebecca Riker, Christina Acosta Robinson, Jessica Rush, Harris M. Turner, Aurelia Michael, and Jody Reynard.

SUMMER features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose, orchestrations by Bill Brendle and Ron Melrose, and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.

SUMMER is now playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 West 46th Street, on Broadway. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-877-250-2929. For more information, visit TheDonnaSummerMusical.com.

SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING TRACKLISTING:

THE QUEEN IS BACK - Diva Donna and Ensemble I FEEL LOVE - Diva Donna and Ensemble LOVE TO LOVE YOU BABY - Disco Donna and Ensemble I REMEMBER YESTERDAY - Duckling Donna, Young Dara, Young Mary-Ellen and Ensemble ON MY HONOR - Duckling Donna and Ensemble FASTER AND FASTER TO NOWHERE - Disco Donna and Ensemble MUNICH: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring / White Boys / Love to Love You Baby (reprise) - Disco Donna, Diva Donna, Andrew Gaines and Ensemble MacARTHUR PARK - Disco Donna, Diva Donna, Duckling Donna and Ensemble HEAVEN KNOWS - Disco Donna, Bruce and Ensemble NO MORE TEARS (ENOUGH IS ENOUGH) - Disco Donna, Diva Donna, Duckling Donna and Ensemble PANDORA'S BOX - Duckling Donna, Diva Donna and Ensemble ON THE RADIO - Disco Donna and Diva Donna I LOVE YOU - Disco Donna, Bruce, Mimi, Mary, Andrew and Ensemble BAD GIRLS - Disco Donna and Ensemble SHE WORKS HARD FOR THE MONEY - Diva Donna and Ensemble DIM ALL THE LIGHTS - Disco Donna, Joyce and Ensemble I BELIEVE IN JESUS - Disco Donna, Adult Dara, Adult Mary-Ellen, Young Mary-Ellen and Ensemble UNCONDITIONAL LOVE - Diva Donna, Mimi, Amanda, Brooklyn TO TURN THE STONE - Disco Donna, Diva Donna, Mimi, Amanda, Brooklyn, Parthenope and Ensemble STAMP YOUR FEET - Diva Donna, Bruce, Mimi, Amanda, Brooklyn, Nurse, Doctor and Ensemble FRIENDS UNKNOWN - Diva Donna and Ensemble HOT STUFF - Disco Donna and Ensemble LAST DANCE - Diva Donna, Duckling Donna, Disco Donna and Ensemble

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

