Cast Album Released for TOKYO ROSE Featuring Kanako Nakano, Maya Britto, Lucy Park & More

Smash hit new musical Tokyo Rose has released a cast album!

Composer William Patrick Harrison's energetic score includes cross-genre tracks encompassing pop, electronic, and neo-classical in a largely sung-through format to tell the story of one of America's most controversial trials for treason. The album features the incredible voices of cast members Kanako Nakano (Miss Saigon, West End; Priscilla Queen of the Desert, West End), Maya Britto (Tokyo Rose, New Diorama Theatre/Edinburgh Fringe; Arabian Nights, Hoxton Hall), Lucy Park (Tokyo Rose, New Diorama Theatre/Edinburgh Fringe; Game Face, Q Theatre/Tristan Bates Theatre), Yuki Sutton (Tokyo Rose, New Diorama Theatre/Edinburgh Fringe; Satanic Panic '87, Channel 4), Amy Parker (Ride, Vault Festival; Dancing By Myself, King's Head Theatre), and Cara Baldwin (The Marathon Project, online; The Half Moon Shania, Zoo Venues/Vault Festival). The recording was produced by Sam Featherstone, William Patrick Harrison and Hannah Benson.