Carolines On Broadway Comedy Club To Close Times Square Location

Iconic New York City comedy venue, Carolines On Broadway, will close its doors come 2023.

According to a post on the venue's Instagram, the space will host its final performances on New Years Eve, December 31, 2022.

According to a report in The New York Post, club owner Caroline Hirsch revealed that the 10-year lease for the space was due for a rent "reset" and the building landlord, identified as a "Kuwaiti wealth fund," felt "they can get a lot more for the space."

In 2022, Carolines marked forty years of bringing laughter to New York City. Founded in 1982 by Caroline Hirsch, Carolines on Broadway is New York City's premier comedy venue and one of the city's leading destinations for live entertainment.

Carolines first opened as a cabaret in New York's Chelsea neighborhood in 1982 before moving to the South Street Seaport and becoming home to the A&E Network's award-winning series Carolines Comedy Hour. Now a cornerstone of the city's vibrant Times Square district since 1992, Carolines on Broadway continues to present comedy's biggest stars on the industry's grandest stage.

In 2004, Hirsch founded and produces the annual New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) a week-long festival that features more than 200 comedians performing in more than 100 shows across all five boroughs.

