Carnegie Hall and WQXR Present the 10th Season of CARNEGIE HALL LIVE

For the 10th consecutive season, Carnegie Hall and WQXR will unite to present Carnegie Hall Live, a series of exciting broadcast concerts-drawing upon some of the finest live performances from Carnegie Hall's stages over the past nine years-in programs that are thematically reimagined and newly produced. Jeff Spurgeon hosts the programs.

The series launches on WQXR on Thursday, June 3 at 9:00 PM (ET) with a program featuring works by American composers. The Philadelphia Orchestra led by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin performs Bernstein's On the Waterfront Symphonic Suite and Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue featuring pianists Lang Lang, Chick Corea, and Maxim Lando from Carnegie Hall's Opening Night in 2017. Baritone Thomas Hampson sings excerpts from Jennifer Higdon's Civil Words and Burleigh's "Ethiopia Saluting the Colors" with pianist Wolfram Rieger. Pianists Leif Ove Andsnes and Marc-André Hamelin play Tango for Two Pianos by Stravinsky (a naturalized American citizen from 1945), and sibling duo cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason play Barber's Cello Sonata. Michael Tilson Thomas closes the program leading the San Francisco Symphony in Gershwin's An American in Paris.

Other upcoming highlights in the specially-curated series include performances by Sir John Eliot Gardiner and Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique; the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia led by Sir Antonio Pappano and featuring pianist Martha Argerich, soprano Renée Fleming in recital with mezzo-soprano Susan Graham, and a special broadcast showcasing performances by the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America over the years with conductors Marin Alsop, Sir Antonio Pappano, and David Robertson.

All Carnegie Hall Live broadcasts will air locally on New York's only all-classical music station WQXR FM weekly on Thursdays at 9:00 PM ET through August 26, and will be available to digital audiences on-demand at wqxr.org, and carnegiehall.org. In addition, the series is airing on public radio stations across the country throughout the year. The full WQXR broadcast schedule is listed below.

Ed Yim, WQXR's Chief Content Officer, notes: "As New York's classical music service, WQXR is rooted in our great city, and nothing could be more New York than the legendary Carnegie Hall. We are proud to share a decade's worth of performances from the world's greatest stage and look forward to many years of future collaboration."

"It is a pleasure to revisit these incredible performances through Carnegie Hall Live as we mark our tenth year of partnership with WQXR," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director at Carnegie Hall. "There is nothing like being together for a live concert in Carnegie Hall. We are delighted to share exceptional musical experiences from the last nine years with listeners around the world as we look forward to our return to the Hall and the chance to create even more wonderful musical memories."

Live Broadcast Schedule

Hosted by Jeff SpurgeonAll programs begin at 9:00 P.M. ET

ALL AMERICANThursday, June 3

Program Artists Original Broadcast BERNSTEIN On the Waterfront Symphonic Suite The Philadelphia Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor October 4, 2017 GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue The Philadelphia Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Lang Lang, Piano

Chick Corea, Piano

with

Maxim Lando, Piano October 4, 2017 JENNIFER HIGDON Excerpts from Civil Words (World Premiere, commissioned by Carnegie Hall) Thomas Hampson, Baritone

Wolfram Rieger, Piano February 9, 2015 BURLEIGH "Ethiopia Saluting the Colors" Thomas Hampson, Baritone

Wolfram Rieger, Piano February 9, 2015 STRAVINSKY Tango for Two Pianos (transc. Babin) Leif Ove Andsnes, Piano

Marc-André Hamelin, Piano April 28, 2017 BARBER Cello Sonata, Op. 6 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Cello

Isata Kanneh-Mason, Piano December 11, 2019 GERSHWIN An American in Paris San Francisco Symphony

Michael Tilson Thomas, Music Director and Conductor October 3, 2018

AT THE KEYBOARD

Thursday, June 10

PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3 Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Sir Antonio Pappano, Music Director and Conductor

Martha Argerich, Piano October 20, 2017 RAVEL "Laideronnette: Impératrice des Pagodes" from Ma mère l'oye (Piano Four Hands) Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Sir Antonio Pappano, Piano

Martha Argerich, Piano October 20, 2017 BRAHMS Seven Fantasies, Op. 116 Sir András Schiff, Piano April 3, 2018 BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra

Mariss Jansons, Chief Conductor

Mitsuko Uchida, Piano May 17, 2014 BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, Op. 106, "Hammerklavier" (last movement Yuja Wang, Piano May 14, 2016

ST. JOHN PASSION

Thursday, June 17

BACH St. John Passion, BWV 245 Les Violons du Roy

Bernard Labadie, Music Director and Conductor

La Chapelle de Québec

Bernard Labadie, Music Director and Conductor

Ian Bostridge, Tenor

Neal Davies, Bass-Baritone

Karina Gauvin, Soprano

Damien Guillon, Countertenor

Nicholas Phan, Tenor

Hanno Müller-Brachmann, Bass-Baritone March 25, 2012

STRING QUARTETS

Thursday, June 24

SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 11 Takács Quartet

·· Edward Dusinberre, Violin

·· Károly Schranz, Violin

·· Geraldine Walther, Viola

·· András Fejér, Cello October 14, 2017 TCHAIKOVSKY String Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 Pavel Haas Quartet

·· Veronika Jarusková, Violin

·· Eva Karova, Violin

·· Pavel Nikl, Viola

·· Peter Jarusek, Cello April 27, 2012 JANÁČEK String Quartet No. 2, "Intimate Letters" Elias String Quartet

·· Sara Bitlloch, Violin

·· Donald Grant, Violin

·· Martin Saving, Viola

·· Marie Bitlloch, Cello April 2, 2013 GESUALDO Selections from Madrigals, Book VI (arr. Bruce Adolphe)

·· "Deh, come invan sospiro"

·· "Beltà poi che t'assenti"

·· "Resta di darmi noia"

·· "Già piansi nel dolore"

·· "Moro, lasso, al mio duolo" Brentano String Quartet

·· Mark Steinberg, Violin

·· Serena Canin, Violin

·· Misha Amory, Viola

·· Nina Lee, Cello February 23, 2017 HAYDN String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 20, No. 5 St. Lawrence String Quartet

·· Geoff Nuttall, Violin

·· Owen Dalby, Violin

·· Lesley Robertson, Viola

·· Christopher Costanza, Cello October 29, 2015

MUSICAL PRODIGIES

Thursday, July 1

MENDELSSOHN Fantasia in F-sharp Minor, Op. 28 Sir András Schiff, Piano April 3, 2018 MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Valery Gergiev, Conductor February 26, 2016 CHOPIN Waltz in F Minor, Op. 70, No. 2

CHOPIN Waltz in G-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 1

CHOPIN Waltz in D-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 3

CHOPIN Waltz in A-flat Major, Op. 42

CHOPIN Ballade in A-flat Major, Op. 47

CHOPIN Nocturne in B Major, Op. 62, No. 1

CHOPIN Ballade in G Minor, Op. 23 CHOPIN Waltz in A-flat Major, Op. 34, No. 1 Leif Ove Andsnes, Piano February 15, 2012 MOZART Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K. 466 Mahler Chamber Orchestra

Mitsuko Uchida, Piano and Director

Matthew Truscott, Concertmaster and Leader March 29, 2019

STORYTELLING

Thursday, July 8

ROSSINI William Tell Overture Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra

Mariss Jansons, Chief Conductor May 4, 2018 WOLF "Frühlingschor" from Manuel Venegas

WOLF "Elfenlied"

WOLF "Der Feuerreiter" Berliner Philharmoniker

Sir Simon Rattle, Conductor

Camilla Tilling, Soprano

Westminster Symphonic Choir February 25, 2012 REVUELTAS La noche de los Mayas Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela

Gustavo Dudamel, Music Director and Conductor December 10, 2012 BERLIOZ Harold in Italy Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique

Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor

Antoine Tamestit, Viola October 14, 2018

JORDI SAVALL-The Millenarian Venice: Gateway to the East

Thursday, July 15

ANON. Calling of the Bells and Fanfare

ST. JOHN OF DAMASCUS "Alleluia"

ANON. Erotokritos

MARCABRU "Pax in nomine Domini!"

TRADITIONAL Dance of the Soul, from the North African Berber Ritual

ANON. Ton Dhespotin, from the Sunday Service of Orthros

TRADITIONAL Armenian Song and Dance

CONDUCTUS "O totius Asie Gloria"

ANON. "Pasan tin elpida mou"

ANON. Chiave, chiave

ANON. Adoramus te, from the Mass Proper

ANON. "Tin dheisin mou"

TRADITIONAL Nikriz

DUFAY "O tres piteulx" / "Omnes amici eius"

JANEQUIN Escoutez tous gentilz" (La bataille de Marignan; La guerre)

-intermission-

S. ROSSI "Al naharot bavel," from Hashirim asher lish'lomo

WILLAERT "Vecchie letrose, non valete niente"

KLADAS Yefvsasthe kai idhete, from the Holy Eucharist

LOBWASSER "Ficht wieder meine Anfechter" (Psalm 35), from Der Psalter ... in deutsche reyme (arr. Claude Goudimel)

TRADITIONAL Laïla Djân

MONTEVERDI Il combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda

VIVALDI "Di queste selve venite, o Numi," from La senna festeggiante, RV 693

MOZART Rondo alla turca from Piano Sonata in A Major, K. 331 (arr. Jordi Savall)

BYZANTIOS Kratema

MARCHANT "Nous sommes tous égaux," from La constitution française en chanson(arr. Jordi Savall)

ANON. "Per quel bel viso," from A Second Set of Venetian Ballads for the German Flute, Violin, or Harpsichord compos'd by Sigr. Hasse and All the Celebrated Italian Masters (Gondolier Song; arr. Jordi Savall)

ANON. "Mia cara Anzoletta," from A Second Set of Venetian Ballads for the German Flute, Violin, or Harpsichord compos'd by Sigr. Hasse and All the Celebrated Italian Masters (Gondolier Song; arr. Jordi Savall)

BORDÈSE "La Sainte Ligue" ("La nuit est sombre"), after Beethoven Symphony No. 7 and Symphony No. 5, from L'Orphéon classique populaire, fragments des chefs d'oeuvre des grand maîtres (arr. Jordi Savall) Jordi Savall, Director, Treble Viol, and Lyra

Orthodox-Byzantine Vocal Ensemble

Panagiotis Neochoritis

La Capella Reial de Catalunya

Hespèrion XXI

Le Concert des Nations February 3, 2017

RUSSIAN

Thursday, July 22

STRAVINSKY Closing Scenes from The Firebird Berliner Philharmoniker

Sir Simon Rattle, Conductor October 1, 2014 TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1 New York Philharmonic

Alan Gilbert, Music Director and Conductor

Evgeny Kissin, Piano October 7, 2015 SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 5 Munich Philharmonic

Valery Gergiev, Music Director and Conductor October 26, 2019

FRENCH

Thursday, July 29

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G Major Munich Philharmonic

Valery Gergiev, Music Director and Conductor

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Piano April 3, 2017 BERLIOZ La mort de Cléopâtre Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique

Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor October 14, 2018 RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé (complete) San Francisco Symphony

Michael Tilson Thomas, Music Director and Conductor November 20, 2014

FOLK BASED

Thursday, August 5

BERLIOZ La mort de Cléopâtre Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique

Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor October 14, 2018 BARTÓK Hungarian Peasant Songs Budapest Festival Orchestra

Iván Fischer, Music Director and Conductor

Márta Sebestyén, Vocalist

Ildikó Komlósi, Mezzo-Soprano

Krisztián Cser, Bass April 6, 2019 LISZT Piano Concerto No. 1 Budapest Festival Orchestra

Iván Fischer, Music Director and Conductor

Marc-André Hamelin, Piano February 18, 2016 DVOŘÁK Piano Trio in E Minor, Op. 90, "Dumky" Christian Tetzlaff, Violin

Tanja Tetzlaff, Cello

Lars Vogt, Piano February 24, 2016 MAHLER Adagio from Symphony No. 10 San Francisco Symphony

Michael Tilson Thomas, Music Director and Conductor April 8, 2017 BARTÓK Suite, Op. 14 Leif Ove Andsnes, Piano February 15, 2012

ALL-BEETHOVEN

Thursday, August 12

BEETHOVEN Twelve Variations on "Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen", Op. 66 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Cello

Isata Kanneh-Mason, Piano December 11, 2019 BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 8 Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique

Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor February 24, 2020 BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 32 in C Minor, Op. 111 Daniil Trifonov, Piano December 9, 2014 BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, "Emperor" Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

Daniel Harding, Conductor

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Piano February 15, 2019

RENÉE FLEMING AND SUSAN GRAHAM

Thursday, August 19

SAINT-SAËNS "Pastorale"

SAINT-SAËNS "Viens! une flûte invisible"

SAINT-SAËNS "El desdichado"

FAURÉ "Puisqu'ici bas", Op. 10, No. 1

FAURÉ "Pleurs d'or", Op. 72

FAURÉ Pavane in F-sharp Minor, Op. 50

FAURÉ "Tarentelle", Op. 10, No. 2

DEBUSSY "Clair de lune"

DEBUSSY "Mandoline"

DEBUSSY "Beau soir"

DELIBES "Les filles de Cadix"

HAHN "Le rossignol des lilas"

HAHN "Infidélité"

HAHN "Fêtes galantes"

HAHN "Le printemps"

BERLIOZ "La mort d'Ophélie", Op. 18, No. 2

ANDRÉ MESSAGER "Blanche-marie et Marie-Blanche" from Les P'tites Michu

OFFENBACH Barcarolle from Les contes d'Hoffmann

DELIBES "Duo des fleurs" from Lakmé Encores:

MOZART "Ah guarda sorella" from Così fan tutte

GUGLIELMI "La Vie en rose"

CANTELOUBE "Malurous qu'o uno fenno" from Songs of the Auvergne

HUMPERDINCK "Prayer" from Hansel and Gretel Renée Fleming, Soprano

Susan Graham, Mezzo-Soprano

Bradley Moore, Piano January 27, 2013

NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Thursday, August 26