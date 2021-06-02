Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Carnegie Hall and WQXR Present the 10th Season of CARNEGIE HALL LIVE

The series launches on WQXR on Thursday, June 3 at 9:00 PM (ET) with a program featuring works by American composers.

Jun. 2, 2021  
For the 10th consecutive season, Carnegie Hall and WQXR will unite to present Carnegie Hall Live, a series of exciting broadcast concerts-drawing upon some of the finest live performances from Carnegie Hall's stages over the past nine years-in programs that are thematically reimagined and newly produced. Jeff Spurgeon hosts the programs.

The series launches on WQXR on Thursday, June 3 at 9:00 PM (ET) with a program featuring works by American composers. The Philadelphia Orchestra led by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin performs Bernstein's On the Waterfront Symphonic Suite and Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue featuring pianists Lang Lang, Chick Corea, and Maxim Lando from Carnegie Hall's Opening Night in 2017. Baritone Thomas Hampson sings excerpts from Jennifer Higdon's Civil Words and Burleigh's "Ethiopia Saluting the Colors" with pianist Wolfram Rieger. Pianists Leif Ove Andsnes and Marc-André Hamelin play Tango for Two Pianos by Stravinsky (a naturalized American citizen from 1945), and sibling duo cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason play Barber's Cello Sonata. Michael Tilson Thomas closes the program leading the San Francisco Symphony in Gershwin's An American in Paris.

Other upcoming highlights in the specially-curated series include performances by Sir John Eliot Gardiner and Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique; the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia led by Sir Antonio Pappano and featuring pianist Martha Argerich, soprano Renée Fleming in recital with mezzo-soprano Susan Graham, and a special broadcast showcasing performances by the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America over the years with conductors Marin Alsop, Sir Antonio Pappano, and David Robertson.

All Carnegie Hall Live broadcasts will air locally on New York's only all-classical music station WQXR FM weekly on Thursdays at 9:00 PM ET through August 26, and will be available to digital audiences on-demand at wqxr.org, and carnegiehall.org. In addition, the series is airing on public radio stations across the country throughout the year. The full WQXR broadcast schedule is listed below.

Ed Yim, WQXR's Chief Content Officer, notes: "As New York's classical music service, WQXR is rooted in our great city, and nothing could be more New York than the legendary Carnegie Hall. We are proud to share a decade's worth of performances from the world's greatest stage and look forward to many years of future collaboration."

"It is a pleasure to revisit these incredible performances through Carnegie Hall Live as we mark our tenth year of partnership with WQXR," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director at Carnegie Hall. "There is nothing like being together for a live concert in Carnegie Hall. We are delighted to share exceptional musical experiences from the last nine years with listeners around the world as we look forward to our return to the Hall and the chance to create even more wonderful musical memories."

Live Broadcast Schedule

Hosted by Jeff Spurgeon
All programs begin at 9:00 P.M. ET

ALL AMERICAN
Thursday, June 3

Program Artists Original Broadcast
BERNSTEIN On the Waterfront Symphonic Suite The Philadelphia Orchestra
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor		 October 4, 2017
GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue The Philadelphia Orchestra
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor
Lang Lang, Piano
Chick Corea, Piano
with
Maxim Lando, Piano		 October 4, 2017
JENNIFER HIGDON Excerpts from Civil Words (World Premiere, commissioned by Carnegie Hall) Thomas Hampson, Baritone
Wolfram Rieger, Piano		 February 9, 2015
BURLEIGH "Ethiopia Saluting the Colors" Thomas Hampson, Baritone
Wolfram Rieger, Piano		 February 9, 2015
STRAVINSKY Tango for Two Pianos (transc. Babin) Leif Ove Andsnes, Piano
Marc-André Hamelin, Piano		 April 28, 2017
BARBER Cello Sonata, Op. 6 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Cello
Isata Kanneh-Mason, Piano		 December 11, 2019
GERSHWIN An American in Paris San Francisco Symphony
Michael Tilson Thomas, Music Director and Conductor		 October 3, 2018

AT THE KEYBOARD
Thursday, June 10

PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3 Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Sir Antonio Pappano, Music Director and Conductor
Martha Argerich, Piano		 October 20, 2017
RAVEL "Laideronnette: Impératrice des Pagodes" from Ma mère l'oye (Piano Four Hands) Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Sir Antonio Pappano, Piano
Martha Argerich, Piano		 October 20, 2017
BRAHMS Seven Fantasies, Op. 116 Sir András Schiff, Piano April 3, 2018
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
Mariss Jansons, Chief Conductor
Mitsuko Uchida, Piano		 May 17, 2014
BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, Op. 106, "Hammerklavier" (last movement Yuja Wang, Piano May 14, 2016

ST. JOHN PASSION
Thursday, June 17

BACH St. John Passion, BWV 245 Les Violons du Roy
Bernard Labadie, Music Director and Conductor
La Chapelle de Québec
Bernard Labadie, Music Director and Conductor
Ian Bostridge, Tenor
Neal Davies, Bass-Baritone
Karina Gauvin, Soprano
Damien Guillon, Countertenor
Nicholas Phan, Tenor
Hanno Müller-Brachmann, Bass-Baritone		 March 25, 2012

STRING QUARTETS
Thursday, June 24

SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 11 Takács Quartet
·· Edward Dusinberre, Violin
·· Károly Schranz, Violin
·· Geraldine Walther, Viola
·· András Fejér, Cello		 October 14, 2017
TCHAIKOVSKY String Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 Pavel Haas Quartet
·· Veronika Jarusková, Violin
·· Eva Karova, Violin
·· Pavel Nikl, Viola
·· Peter Jarusek, Cello		 April 27, 2012
JANÁČEK String Quartet No. 2, "Intimate Letters" Elias String Quartet
·· Sara Bitlloch, Violin
·· Donald Grant, Violin
·· Martin Saving, Viola
·· Marie Bitlloch, Cello		 April 2, 2013
GESUALDO Selections from Madrigals, Book VI (arr. Bruce Adolphe)
·· "Deh, come invan sospiro"
·· "Beltà poi che t'assenti"
·· "Resta di darmi noia"
·· "Già piansi nel dolore"
·· "Moro, lasso, al mio duolo"		 Brentano String Quartet
·· Mark Steinberg, Violin
·· Serena Canin, Violin
·· Misha Amory, Viola
·· Nina Lee, Cello		 February 23, 2017
HAYDN String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 20, No. 5 St. Lawrence String Quartet
·· Geoff Nuttall, Violin
·· Owen Dalby, Violin
·· Lesley Robertson, Viola
·· Christopher Costanza, Cello		 October 29, 2015

MUSICAL PRODIGIES
Thursday, July 1

MENDELSSOHN Fantasia in F-sharp Minor, Op. 28 Sir András Schiff, Piano April 3, 2018
MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Valery Gergiev, Conductor		 February 26, 2016
CHOPIN Waltz in F Minor, Op. 70, No. 2
CHOPIN Waltz in G-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 1
CHOPIN Waltz in D-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 3
CHOPIN Waltz in A-flat Major, Op. 42
CHOPIN Ballade in A-flat Major, Op. 47
CHOPIN Nocturne in B Major, Op. 62, No. 1
CHOPIN Ballade in G Minor, Op. 23

CHOPIN Waltz in A-flat Major, Op. 34, No. 1		 Leif Ove Andsnes, Piano February 15, 2012
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K. 466 Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Mitsuko Uchida, Piano and Director
Matthew Truscott, Concertmaster and Leader		 March 29, 2019

STORYTELLING
Thursday, July 8

ROSSINI William Tell Overture Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
Mariss Jansons, Chief Conductor		 May 4, 2018
WOLF "Frühlingschor" from Manuel Venegas
WOLF "Elfenlied"
WOLF "Der Feuerreiter"		 Berliner Philharmoniker
Sir Simon Rattle, Conductor
Camilla Tilling, Soprano
Westminster Symphonic Choir		 February 25, 2012
REVUELTAS La noche de los Mayas Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela
Gustavo Dudamel, Music Director and Conductor		 December 10, 2012
BERLIOZ Harold in Italy Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor
Antoine Tamestit, Viola		 October 14, 2018

JORDI SAVALL-The Millenarian Venice: Gateway to the East
Thursday, July 15

ANON. Calling of the Bells and Fanfare
ST. JOHN OF DAMASCUS "Alleluia"
ANON. Erotokritos
MARCABRU "Pax in nomine Domini!"
TRADITIONAL Dance of the Soul, from the North African Berber Ritual
ANON. Ton Dhespotin, from the Sunday Service of Orthros
TRADITIONAL Armenian Song and Dance
CONDUCTUS "O totius Asie Gloria"
ANON. "Pasan tin elpida mou"
ANON. Chiave, chiave
ANON. Adoramus te, from the Mass Proper
ANON. "Tin dheisin mou"
TRADITIONAL Nikriz
DUFAY "O tres piteulx" / "Omnes amici eius"
JANEQUIN Escoutez tous gentilz" (La bataille de Marignan; La guerre)
-intermission-
S. ROSSI "Al naharot bavel," from Hashirim asher lish'lomo
WILLAERT "Vecchie letrose, non valete niente"
KLADAS Yefvsasthe kai idhete, from the Holy Eucharist
LOBWASSER "Ficht wieder meine Anfechter" (Psalm 35), from Der Psalter ... in deutsche reyme (arr. Claude Goudimel)
TRADITIONAL Laïla Djân
MONTEVERDI Il combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda
VIVALDI "Di queste selve venite, o Numi," from La senna festeggiante, RV 693
MOZART Rondo alla turca from Piano Sonata in A Major, K. 331 (arr. Jordi Savall)
BYZANTIOS Kratema
MARCHANT "Nous sommes tous égaux," from La constitution française en chanson(arr. Jordi Savall)
ANON. "Per quel bel viso," from A Second Set of Venetian Ballads for the German Flute, Violin, or Harpsichord compos'd by Sigr. Hasse and All the Celebrated Italian Masters (Gondolier Song; arr. Jordi Savall)
ANON. "Mia cara Anzoletta," from A Second Set of Venetian Ballads for the German Flute, Violin, or Harpsichord compos'd by Sigr. Hasse and All the Celebrated Italian Masters (Gondolier Song; arr. Jordi Savall)
BORDÈSE "La Sainte Ligue" ("La nuit est sombre"), after Beethoven Symphony No. 7 and Symphony No. 5, from L'Orphéon classique populaire, fragments des chefs d'oeuvre des grand maîtres (arr. Jordi Savall)		 Jordi Savall, Director, Treble Viol, and Lyra
Orthodox-Byzantine Vocal Ensemble
Panagiotis Neochoritis
La Capella Reial de Catalunya
Hespèrion XXI
Le Concert des Nations		 February 3, 2017

RUSSIAN
Thursday, July 22

STRAVINSKY Closing Scenes from The Firebird Berliner Philharmoniker
Sir Simon Rattle, Conductor		 October 1, 2014
TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1 New York Philharmonic
Alan Gilbert, Music Director and Conductor
Evgeny Kissin, Piano		 October 7, 2015
SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 5 Munich Philharmonic
Valery Gergiev, Music Director and Conductor		 October 26, 2019

FRENCH
Thursday, July 29

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G Major Munich Philharmonic
Valery Gergiev, Music Director and Conductor
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Piano		 April 3, 2017
BERLIOZ La mort de Cléopâtre Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor		 October 14, 2018
RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé (complete) San Francisco Symphony
Michael Tilson Thomas, Music Director and Conductor		 November 20, 2014

FOLK BASED
Thursday, August 5

BERLIOZ La mort de Cléopâtre Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor		 October 14, 2018
BARTÓK Hungarian Peasant Songs Budapest Festival Orchestra
Iván Fischer, Music Director and Conductor
Márta Sebestyén, Vocalist
Ildikó Komlósi, Mezzo-Soprano
Krisztián Cser, Bass		 April 6, 2019
LISZT Piano Concerto No. 1 Budapest Festival Orchestra
Iván Fischer, Music Director and Conductor
Marc-André Hamelin, Piano		 February 18, 2016
DVOŘÁK Piano Trio in E Minor, Op. 90, "Dumky" Christian Tetzlaff, Violin
Tanja Tetzlaff, Cello
Lars Vogt, Piano		 February 24, 2016
MAHLER Adagio from Symphony No. 10 San Francisco Symphony
Michael Tilson Thomas, Music Director and Conductor		 April 8, 2017
BARTÓK Suite, Op. 14 Leif Ove Andsnes, Piano February 15, 2012

ALL-BEETHOVEN
Thursday, August 12

BEETHOVEN Twelve Variations on "Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen", Op. 66 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Cello
Isata Kanneh-Mason, Piano		 December 11, 2019
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 8 Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor		 February 24, 2020
BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 32 in C Minor, Op. 111 Daniil Trifonov, Piano December 9, 2014
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, "Emperor" Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
Daniel Harding, Conductor
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Piano		 February 15, 2019

RENÉE FLEMING AND SUSAN GRAHAM
Thursday, August 19

SAINT-SAËNS "Pastorale"
SAINT-SAËNS "Viens! une flûte invisible"
SAINT-SAËNS "El desdichado"
FAURÉ "Puisqu'ici bas", Op. 10, No. 1
FAURÉ "Pleurs d'or", Op. 72
FAURÉ Pavane in F-sharp Minor, Op. 50
FAURÉ "Tarentelle", Op. 10, No. 2
DEBUSSY "Clair de lune"
DEBUSSY "Mandoline"
DEBUSSY "Beau soir"
DELIBES "Les filles de Cadix"
HAHN "Le rossignol des lilas"
HAHN "Infidélité"
HAHN "Fêtes galantes"
HAHN "Le printemps"
BERLIOZ "La mort d'Ophélie", Op. 18, No. 2
ANDRÉ MESSAGER "Blanche-marie et Marie-Blanche" from Les P'tites Michu
OFFENBACH Barcarolle from Les contes d'Hoffmann
DELIBES "Duo des fleurs" from Lakmé

Encores:
MOZART "Ah guarda sorella" from Così fan tutte
GUGLIELMI "La Vie en rose"
CANTELOUBE "Malurous qu'o uno fenno" from Songs of the Auvergne
HUMPERDINCK "Prayer" from Hansel and Gretel		 Renée Fleming, Soprano
Susan Graham, Mezzo-Soprano
Bradley Moore, Piano		 January 27, 2013

NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Thursday, August 26

MAHLER Symphony No. 1 National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America
Marin Alsop, Conductor		 July 21, 2017
R. STRAUSS Eine Alpensinfonie National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America
Sir Antonio Pappano, Conductor		 August 3, 2019
MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition (excerpts) National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America
David Robertson, Conductor		 July 22, 2014

