Carnegie Hall and WQXR Present the 10th Season of CARNEGIE HALL LIVE
The series launches on WQXR on Thursday, June 3 at 9:00 PM (ET) with a program featuring works by American composers.
For the 10th consecutive season, Carnegie Hall and WQXR will unite to present Carnegie Hall Live, a series of exciting broadcast concerts-drawing upon some of the finest live performances from Carnegie Hall's stages over the past nine years-in programs that are thematically reimagined and newly produced. Jeff Spurgeon hosts the programs.The series launches on WQXR on Thursday, June 3 at 9:00 PM (ET) with a program featuring works by American composers. The Philadelphia Orchestra led by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin performs Bernstein's On the Waterfront Symphonic Suite and Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue featuring pianists Lang Lang, Chick Corea, and Maxim Lando from Carnegie Hall's Opening Night in 2017. Baritone Thomas Hampson sings excerpts from Jennifer Higdon's Civil Words and Burleigh's "Ethiopia Saluting the Colors" with pianist Wolfram Rieger. Pianists Leif Ove Andsnes and Marc-André Hamelin play Tango for Two Pianos by Stravinsky (a naturalized American citizen from 1945), and sibling duo cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason play Barber's Cello Sonata. Michael Tilson Thomas closes the program leading the San Francisco Symphony in Gershwin's An American in Paris. Other upcoming highlights in the specially-curated series include performances by Sir John Eliot Gardiner and Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique; the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia led by Sir Antonio Pappano and featuring pianist Martha Argerich, soprano Renée Fleming in recital with mezzo-soprano Susan Graham, and a special broadcast showcasing performances by the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America over the years with conductors Marin Alsop, Sir Antonio Pappano, and David Robertson. All Carnegie Hall Live broadcasts will air locally on New York's only all-classical music station WQXR FM weekly on Thursdays at 9:00 PM ET through August 26, and will be available to digital audiences on-demand at wqxr.org, and carnegiehall.org. In addition, the series is airing on public radio stations across the country throughout the year. The full WQXR broadcast schedule is listed below. Ed Yim, WQXR's Chief Content Officer, notes: "As New York's classical music service, WQXR is rooted in our great city, and nothing could be more New York than the legendary Carnegie Hall. We are proud to share a decade's worth of performances from the world's greatest stage and look forward to many years of future collaboration." "It is a pleasure to revisit these incredible performances through Carnegie Hall Live as we mark our tenth year of partnership with WQXR," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director at Carnegie Hall. "There is nothing like being together for a live concert in Carnegie Hall. We are delighted to share exceptional musical experiences from the last nine years with listeners around the world as we look forward to our return to the Hall and the chance to create even more wonderful musical memories." Live Broadcast Schedule Hosted by Jeff Spurgeon
All programs begin at 9:00 P.M. ET ALL AMERICAN
Thursday, June 3
|Program
|Artists
|Original Broadcast
|BERNSTEIN On the Waterfront Symphonic Suite
|The Philadelphia Orchestra
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor
|October 4, 2017
|GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue
|The Philadelphia Orchestra
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor
Lang Lang, Piano
Chick Corea, Piano
with
Maxim Lando, Piano
|October 4, 2017
|JENNIFER HIGDON Excerpts from Civil Words (World Premiere, commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
|Thomas Hampson, Baritone
Wolfram Rieger, Piano
|February 9, 2015
|BURLEIGH "Ethiopia Saluting the Colors"
|Thomas Hampson, Baritone
Wolfram Rieger, Piano
|February 9, 2015
|STRAVINSKY Tango for Two Pianos (transc. Babin)
|Leif Ove Andsnes, Piano
Marc-André Hamelin, Piano
|April 28, 2017
|BARBER Cello Sonata, Op. 6
|Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Cello
Isata Kanneh-Mason, Piano
|December 11, 2019
|GERSHWIN An American in Paris
|San Francisco Symphony
Michael Tilson Thomas, Music Director and Conductor
|October 3, 2018
AT THE KEYBOARD
Thursday, June 10
|PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3
|Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Sir Antonio Pappano, Music Director and Conductor
Martha Argerich, Piano
|October 20, 2017
|RAVEL "Laideronnette: Impératrice des Pagodes" from Ma mère l'oye (Piano Four Hands)
|Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Sir Antonio Pappano, Piano
Martha Argerich, Piano
|October 20, 2017
|BRAHMS Seven Fantasies, Op. 116
|Sir András Schiff, Piano
|April 3, 2018
|BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4
|Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
Mariss Jansons, Chief Conductor
Mitsuko Uchida, Piano
|May 17, 2014
|BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, Op. 106, "Hammerklavier" (last movement
|Yuja Wang, Piano
|May 14, 2016
ST. JOHN PASSION
Thursday, June 17
|BACH St. John Passion, BWV 245
|Les Violons du Roy
Bernard Labadie, Music Director and Conductor
La Chapelle de Québec
Bernard Labadie, Music Director and Conductor
Ian Bostridge, Tenor
Neal Davies, Bass-Baritone
Karina Gauvin, Soprano
Damien Guillon, Countertenor
Nicholas Phan, Tenor
Hanno Müller-Brachmann, Bass-Baritone
|March 25, 2012
STRING QUARTETS
Thursday, June 24
|SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 11
|Takács Quartet
·· Edward Dusinberre, Violin
·· Károly Schranz, Violin
·· Geraldine Walther, Viola
·· András Fejér, Cello
|October 14, 2017
|TCHAIKOVSKY String Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11
|Pavel Haas Quartet
·· Veronika Jarusková, Violin
·· Eva Karova, Violin
·· Pavel Nikl, Viola
·· Peter Jarusek, Cello
|April 27, 2012
|JANÁČEK String Quartet No. 2, "Intimate Letters"
|Elias String Quartet
·· Sara Bitlloch, Violin
·· Donald Grant, Violin
·· Martin Saving, Viola
·· Marie Bitlloch, Cello
|April 2, 2013
|GESUALDO Selections from Madrigals, Book VI (arr. Bruce Adolphe)
·· "Deh, come invan sospiro"
·· "Beltà poi che t'assenti"
·· "Resta di darmi noia"
·· "Già piansi nel dolore"
·· "Moro, lasso, al mio duolo"
|Brentano String Quartet
·· Mark Steinberg, Violin
·· Serena Canin, Violin
·· Misha Amory, Viola
·· Nina Lee, Cello
|February 23, 2017
|HAYDN String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 20, No. 5
|St. Lawrence String Quartet
·· Geoff Nuttall, Violin
·· Owen Dalby, Violin
·· Lesley Robertson, Viola
·· Christopher Costanza, Cello
|October 29, 2015
MUSICAL PRODIGIES
Thursday, July 1
|MENDELSSOHN Fantasia in F-sharp Minor, Op. 28
|Sir András Schiff, Piano
|April 3, 2018
|MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition
|Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Valery Gergiev, Conductor
|February 26, 2016
|CHOPIN Waltz in F Minor, Op. 70, No. 2
CHOPIN Waltz in G-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 1
CHOPIN Waltz in D-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 3
CHOPIN Waltz in A-flat Major, Op. 42
CHOPIN Ballade in A-flat Major, Op. 47
CHOPIN Nocturne in B Major, Op. 62, No. 1
CHOPIN Ballade in G Minor, Op. 23 CHOPIN Waltz in A-flat Major, Op. 34, No. 1
|Leif Ove Andsnes, Piano
|February 15, 2012
|MOZART Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K. 466
|Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Mitsuko Uchida, Piano and Director
Matthew Truscott, Concertmaster and Leader
|March 29, 2019
STORYTELLING
Thursday, July 8
|ROSSINI William Tell Overture
|Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
Mariss Jansons, Chief Conductor
|May 4, 2018
|WOLF "Frühlingschor" from Manuel Venegas
WOLF "Elfenlied"
WOLF "Der Feuerreiter"
|Berliner Philharmoniker
Sir Simon Rattle, Conductor
Camilla Tilling, Soprano
Westminster Symphonic Choir
|February 25, 2012
|REVUELTAS La noche de los Mayas
|Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela
Gustavo Dudamel, Music Director and Conductor
|December 10, 2012
|BERLIOZ Harold in Italy
|Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor
Antoine Tamestit, Viola
|October 14, 2018
JORDI SAVALL-The Millenarian Venice: Gateway to the East
Thursday, July 15
|ANON. Calling of the Bells and Fanfare
ST. JOHN OF DAMASCUS "Alleluia"
ANON. Erotokritos
MARCABRU "Pax in nomine Domini!"
TRADITIONAL Dance of the Soul, from the North African Berber Ritual
ANON. Ton Dhespotin, from the Sunday Service of Orthros
TRADITIONAL Armenian Song and Dance
CONDUCTUS "O totius Asie Gloria"
ANON. "Pasan tin elpida mou"
ANON. Chiave, chiave
ANON. Adoramus te, from the Mass Proper
ANON. "Tin dheisin mou"
TRADITIONAL Nikriz
DUFAY "O tres piteulx" / "Omnes amici eius"
JANEQUIN Escoutez tous gentilz" (La bataille de Marignan; La guerre)
-intermission-
S. ROSSI "Al naharot bavel," from Hashirim asher lish'lomo
WILLAERT "Vecchie letrose, non valete niente"
KLADAS Yefvsasthe kai idhete, from the Holy Eucharist
LOBWASSER "Ficht wieder meine Anfechter" (Psalm 35), from Der Psalter ... in deutsche reyme (arr. Claude Goudimel)
TRADITIONAL Laïla Djân
MONTEVERDI Il combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda
VIVALDI "Di queste selve venite, o Numi," from La senna festeggiante, RV 693
MOZART Rondo alla turca from Piano Sonata in A Major, K. 331 (arr. Jordi Savall)
BYZANTIOS Kratema
MARCHANT "Nous sommes tous égaux," from La constitution française en chanson(arr. Jordi Savall)
ANON. "Per quel bel viso," from A Second Set of Venetian Ballads for the German Flute, Violin, or Harpsichord compos'd by Sigr. Hasse and All the Celebrated Italian Masters (Gondolier Song; arr. Jordi Savall)
ANON. "Mia cara Anzoletta," from A Second Set of Venetian Ballads for the German Flute, Violin, or Harpsichord compos'd by Sigr. Hasse and All the Celebrated Italian Masters (Gondolier Song; arr. Jordi Savall)
BORDÈSE "La Sainte Ligue" ("La nuit est sombre"), after Beethoven Symphony No. 7 and Symphony No. 5, from L'Orphéon classique populaire, fragments des chefs d'oeuvre des grand maîtres (arr. Jordi Savall)
|Jordi Savall, Director, Treble Viol, and Lyra
Orthodox-Byzantine Vocal Ensemble
Panagiotis Neochoritis
La Capella Reial de Catalunya
Hespèrion XXI
Le Concert des Nations
|February 3, 2017
RUSSIAN
Thursday, July 22
|STRAVINSKY Closing Scenes from The Firebird
|Berliner Philharmoniker
Sir Simon Rattle, Conductor
|October 1, 2014
|TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1
|New York Philharmonic
Alan Gilbert, Music Director and Conductor
Evgeny Kissin, Piano
|October 7, 2015
|SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 5
|Munich Philharmonic
Valery Gergiev, Music Director and Conductor
|October 26, 2019
FRENCH
Thursday, July 29
|RAVEL Piano Concerto in G Major
|Munich Philharmonic
Valery Gergiev, Music Director and Conductor
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Piano
|April 3, 2017
|BERLIOZ La mort de Cléopâtre
|Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor
|October 14, 2018
|RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé (complete)
|San Francisco Symphony
Michael Tilson Thomas, Music Director and Conductor
|November 20, 2014
FOLK BASED
Thursday, August 5
|BERLIOZ La mort de Cléopâtre
|Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor
|October 14, 2018
|BARTÓK Hungarian Peasant Songs
|Budapest Festival Orchestra
Iván Fischer, Music Director and Conductor
Márta Sebestyén, Vocalist
Ildikó Komlósi, Mezzo-Soprano
Krisztián Cser, Bass
|April 6, 2019
|LISZT Piano Concerto No. 1
|Budapest Festival Orchestra
Iván Fischer, Music Director and Conductor
Marc-André Hamelin, Piano
|February 18, 2016
|DVOŘÁK Piano Trio in E Minor, Op. 90, "Dumky"
|Christian Tetzlaff, Violin
Tanja Tetzlaff, Cello
Lars Vogt, Piano
|February 24, 2016
|MAHLER Adagio from Symphony No. 10
|San Francisco Symphony
Michael Tilson Thomas, Music Director and Conductor
|April 8, 2017
|BARTÓK Suite, Op. 14
|Leif Ove Andsnes, Piano
|February 15, 2012
ALL-BEETHOVEN
Thursday, August 12
|BEETHOVEN Twelve Variations on "Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen", Op. 66
|Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Cello
Isata Kanneh-Mason, Piano
|December 11, 2019
|BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 8
|Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor
|February 24, 2020
|BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 32 in C Minor, Op. 111
|Daniil Trifonov, Piano
|December 9, 2014
|BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, "Emperor"
|Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
Daniel Harding, Conductor
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Piano
|February 15, 2019
RENÉE FLEMING AND SUSAN GRAHAM
Thursday, August 19
|SAINT-SAËNS "Pastorale"
SAINT-SAËNS "Viens! une flûte invisible"
SAINT-SAËNS "El desdichado"
FAURÉ "Puisqu'ici bas", Op. 10, No. 1
FAURÉ "Pleurs d'or", Op. 72
FAURÉ Pavane in F-sharp Minor, Op. 50
FAURÉ "Tarentelle", Op. 10, No. 2
DEBUSSY "Clair de lune"
DEBUSSY "Mandoline"
DEBUSSY "Beau soir"
DELIBES "Les filles de Cadix"
HAHN "Le rossignol des lilas"
HAHN "Infidélité"
HAHN "Fêtes galantes"
HAHN "Le printemps"
BERLIOZ "La mort d'Ophélie", Op. 18, No. 2
ANDRÉ MESSAGER "Blanche-marie et Marie-Blanche" from Les P'tites Michu
OFFENBACH Barcarolle from Les contes d'Hoffmann
DELIBES "Duo des fleurs" from Lakmé Encores:
MOZART "Ah guarda sorella" from Così fan tutte
GUGLIELMI "La Vie en rose"
CANTELOUBE "Malurous qu'o uno fenno" from Songs of the Auvergne
HUMPERDINCK "Prayer" from Hansel and Gretel
|Renée Fleming, Soprano
Susan Graham, Mezzo-Soprano
Bradley Moore, Piano
|January 27, 2013
NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Thursday, August 26
|MAHLER Symphony No. 1
|National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America
Marin Alsop, Conductor
|July 21, 2017
|R. STRAUSS Eine Alpensinfonie
|National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America
Sir Antonio Pappano, Conductor
|August 3, 2019
|MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition (excerpts)
|National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America
David Robertson, Conductor
|July 22, 2014