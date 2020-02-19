Carnegie Hall Presents Jazz Guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel In Zankel Hall March 21

On Saturday, March 21 at 9:00 p.m., renowned jazz guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel performs in Zankel Hall as part of the Joyce and George T. Wein Shape of Jazz series.

With a career spanning 25 years, Rosenwinkel is widely considered one the most important and influential jazz guitarists of his generation. For this special performance, Rosenwinkel's talents will be on display as he sings and plays guitar, joined by musical collaborators from both Brazil and the United States-Pedro Martins (Guitar and Vocals), Frederico Heliodoro (Electric Bass), Antonio Loureiro (Keyboards), Felipe Viegas (Keyboards), and Bill Campbell (Drums)-to perform songs from Caipi, an album described as "immediately gripping" by Jazz Times.



About the Artist

The conceptual influence of Kurt Rosenwinkel's music can be readily observed on a global scale. Whether in concert halls, basement jazz club wee hours jam sessions, conservatory practice rooms or radio station airwaves, Rosenwinkel's distinctive voice as a composer and guitarist has had an undeniable impact on music in the 21st century.



The American multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer has gained international recognition for his deft artistry and unabated individualism since he first appeared on the New York music scene in 1991. His legacy as the pre-eminent jazz guitar voice of his generation is plainly evident on his eleven albums as a leader, each one the inspiration for legions of musicians young and old across the globe. Rosenwinkel's aesthetic vision and multi-genre facility has caught the ear of some of modern music's most prominent stars; collaborations with Eric Clapton, Q-tip, Gary Burton, Paul Motian, Joe Henderson, Brad Mehldau, and Donald Fagen are but a few highlights from a remarkably diverse and extensive catalogue of over 150 sideman recordings.



In the winter of 2016, Kurt formed the independent music label Heartcore Records with the focused intention of signing and promoting a new generation of musicians whose exacting standards match his own. Heartcore has also allowed Kurt to flourish in yet another dimension of music making, that of the record producer. He self-produced his eleventh album, 2017's Caipi, and was more recently involved as a producer and guitarist on Brazilian multi-instrumentalist Pedro Martin's 2019 release Vox.





Tickets, priced $39 and $49, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You