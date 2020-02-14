Carnegie Hall Has Released Schedule Updates and Additions

Carnegie Hall has announced updates to its upcoming schedule!

Check them out below!

EMANUEL AX

LEONIDAS KAVAKOS

YO-YO MA



Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



PROGRAM ADDITION:



Pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma return to Carnegie Hall for three nights of all-Beethoven programs as part of Carnegie Hall's season-long celebration of the 250th anniversary of the illustrious composer's birth. These performances pay homage to all-Beethoven programs presented at Carnegie Hall by the renowned Istomin-Stern-Rose Trio during the Hall's 200th anniversary celebrations of the composer in 1970. The March 4 program opens with the Seven Variations on "Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen" after Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, Wo0 46, which is newly-added to the program, followed by the Cello Sonata No. 4 in C Major; Violin Sonata No. 10 in G Major; and Piano Trio in C Minor, Op. 1, No. 3. On March 6, the trio performs Beethoven's Cello Sonata No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 5, No. 2; Violin Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 30, No. 1; and Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 2. The final program on March 8, the Hall's annual Isaac Stern Memorial Concert, includes Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 4 in A Minor, Op. 23; Cello Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69; and Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 97, "Archduke."

ORCHESTRA OF ST. LUKE'S

Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



Orchestra of St. Luke's, under the baton of principal conductor Bernard Labadie, returns to Carnegie Hall with an all-Beethoven program as part of the Hall's 250th anniversary celebrations. The orchestra's program includes the Leonore Overture No. 2; Meeresstille und glückliche Fahrt (Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage), Op. 112; Choral Fantasy, with pianist Jeremy Denk; and Mass in C Major with soprano Karina Gauvin, mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor, tenor Andrew Haji, bass-baritone Matthew Brook, and La Chapelle de Québec.

CASTALIAN STRING QUARTET

Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Weill Recital Hall)



The award-winning Castalian String Quartet makes its Weill Recital Hall debut with a program to include Haydn's String Quartet in F Major, Op. 77, No. 2; Dutilleux's Ainsi la nuit; and Schumann's String Quartet in A Minor, Op. 41, No. 1.

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Friday, March 13, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, March 20, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



As part of Carnegie Hall's season-long Beethoven celebration, The Philadelphia Orchestra with music director, conductor, and Perspectives artist Yannick Nézet-Séguin present a complete Beethoven symphony cycle over four nights in March and April. On March 13, the orchestra performs the symphonies nos. 5 and 6, "Pastoral." The evening begins with a pre-concert talk at 7:00 p.m. with Matthew Guerrieri, author of The First Four Notes: Beethoven's Fifth and the Human Imagination. On March 20, the program includes the symphonies nos. 2 and 3, "Eroica," with a pre-concert talk at 7:00 p.m. with Ara Guzelimian, Provost and Dean of The Juilliard School. Beethoven's symphonies nos. 8, 4, and 7 are featured on March 26 program. The cycle concludes on April 3 with Beethoven's symphonies nos. 1 and 9 joined by soprano Angel Blue, mezzo-soprano Mihoko Fujimura, tenor Rolando Villazón, baritone Quinn Kelsey, and the Westminster Symphonic Choir under the direction of Joe Miller. There is a pre-concert talk at 7:00 p.m. with Harvey Sachs, author of The Ninth: Beethoven and the World in 1824.

ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO

Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



ARTIST ADDITIONS:



Grammy Award-winning singer Angélique Kidjo takes the stage with special guests Brittany Howard, Manu Dibango, Baaba Maal, and Yemi Alade in Daughter of Independence, a night celebrating the anniversary of independence of her native Benin and other West African nations-as well as Kidjo's 60th birthday. This concert concludes Kidjo's season-long Perspectives series at Carnegie Hall.

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



Acclaimed conductor Michael Tilson Thomas returns to New York to lead the San Francisco Symphony in his last Carnegie Hall concerts as SFS music director. The March 17 performance includes the New York premiere of John Adams's I Still Dance, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall as part of the Hall's 125 Commissions Project; Saint-Saëns's Cello Concerto No. 1 with cellist Gautier Capuçon; and Stravinsky's The Firebird. A pre-concert talk begins at 7:00 p.m. with Paul Berry, Adjunct Associate Professor of Music History at Yale University. On March 18, the orchestra performs Mahler's Symphony No. 6.

STANDARD TIME WITH MICHAEL FEINSTEIN

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



ARTIST ADDITIONS:



Artistic Director Michael Feinstein concludes this season's three-concert series at Carnegie Hall joined by three special guests: acclaimed jazz and cabaret singer Ann Hampton Callaway, pianist Peter Mintun, and young vocalist Natalie Leclair for a special night of music entitled I Love a Piano.

KURT ROSENWINKEL

Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 9:00 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



Considered one of the most important jazz guitarists of his generation, Kurt Rosenwinkel takes to the stage for Caipi, his love letter to Brazil. The full range of Rosenwinkel's talents will be on display as he sings and plays guitar, joined by musical collaborators from both the US and Brazil.

GERALD FINLEY

JEAN-YVES THIBAUDET

Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



The musical dream team of baritone Gerald Finley and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet come together for a recital to include works by Schubert, Schumann, Fauré, Porter, and Emanuel.

ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE MONTRÉAL

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



Music Director and conductor Kent Nagano makes his final Carnegie Hall appearance as leader of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal with program to include Schumann's Piano Concerto in A Minor featuring pianist Mikhail Pletnev, and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 13 in B-flat Minor, "Babi Yar" featuring bass Alexander Vinogradov, and Members of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal Chorus, and the Chamber Singers, Oratorio Society, and Varsity Men's Glee Club of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

THE CROSSING

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



The Crossing, led by conductor Donald Nally and joined by cellist Maya Beiser present the New York premiere of Michael Gordon's Travel Guide to Nicaragua, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall as part of its 125 Commissions Project.

ARTIST UPDATE:

ALEXANDRE KANTOROW

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



French pianist Alexandre Kantorow, the 2019 gold medal and Grand Prix winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition, makes his Carnegie Hall debut with a program to include works by Brahms, Fauré, Liszt, and Stravinsky. Carnegie Hall is grateful that Mr. Kantorow has agreed to step in in for pianist Murray Perahia who regrettably had to cancel his recital due to medical reasons.

PACIFICA QUARTET

Friday, March 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Weill Recital Hall)



The Pacifica Quartet performs Ligeti's String Quartet No. 1, "Métamorphoses nocturnes;" Mendelssohn's String Quartet in D Major, Op. 44, No. 1; and Shostakovich's String Quartet No. 2 in A Major.

THE NEW YORK POPS

Friday, March 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke leads The New York Pops in Movie Night: The Scores of John Williams, a concert that celebrates the five-time Academy Award-winning composer whose iconic scores brought musical life to favorite films, including Jaws, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Harry Potter.

GAMIN

NANGYE GUGAK ORCHESTRA

Friday, March 27, 2020 at 8:30 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



Gugak, the ancient court and folk music of Korea, is characterized by a huge range of sounds, from piercing oboes and bombastic percussion to the dulcet tones of reed flutes, zithers, and fiddles. The Nangye Gugak Orchestra-which takes its name from a legendary 13th- and 14th-century master, Nangye Park Yeon-is joined for this performance by soloist gamin, one of the most celebrated performers of the piri and taepyeongso (oboes).

MAHLER CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

MITSUKO UCHIDA

Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



The Mahler Chamber Orchestra presents the New York premiere of Jorg Widmann's Choralquartett in a new arrangement for chamber orchestra, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall. Mr. Widmann is the holder of the Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair for the 2019-2020 season. Mr. Widmann's music is framed by two piano concerti by Mozart-No. 17 in G Major, K. 453 and No. 22 in E-flat Major, K. 482-led from the keyboard by pianist Mitsuko Uchida.

THE WIDMANN LECTURES: THOUGHTS ON BEETHOVEN

Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

(Weill Recital Hall)



Jörg Widmann, holder of Carnegie Hall's Debs Composer's Chair this season, frequently find inspiration-directly and indirectly-in the music of past composers. In this lecture, presented as part of Carnegie Hall's season-long Beethoven celebration, Widmann speaks about his fascination with Beethoven and his musical responses to the great master.

KRISTIAN BEZUIDENHOUT

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



As part of Carnegie Hall's 2019-2020 Beethoven celebration, fortepianist Kristian Bezuidenhout presents an all-Beethoven program including Piano Sonata No. 10 in G Major, Op. 14, No. 2; Thirty-Two Variations on an Original Theme in C Minor, WoO 80; Piano Sonata No. 4 in E-flat Major, Op. 7; and Piano Sonata No. 18 in E-flat Major, Op. 31, No. 3.

For complete concert information, please click here.





