Carlton Fine Arts Presents LOVE & ART, February 14- March 14

Love is in the air at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. as they present Love & Art, kicking off for Valentine's Day on February 14th.

Celebrate love in all its forms at the gallery with key works by Jim Dine, DeVon, Romero Britto and Mr. Brainwash. The exhibition will be on view from February 14, 2022 -March 14, 2022, at the Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. location at 543 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

The gallery's second floor will feature a selection of love inspired works such as Mr. Brainwash's Einstein from 2021 and Chaplin Love from 2019, Jim Dine's Jam and Jelly from 2000, DeVon's Audrey Love from 2019, Robert Indiana's Love from 1970 and Romero Britto's Kissing Couple from 2018.

The exhibition will be on display with all works available for purchase at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. 543 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 location. Exhibition hours are Mondays - Thursdays: 10 AM - 6 PM; Fridays: 10 AM - 4 PM; Saturdays: Closed; Sundays: 11 AM - 6 PM and by appointment. For those interested in checking out the exhibition outside of open hours, appointments can be scheduled by calling 212-593-2800 or email: info@carltonfa.com. Visit http://carltonfa.com/ , for more information.