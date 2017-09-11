Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Host COME FROM AWAY Forum in Honor of 9/11; Watch the Livestream at 6:30 EST!

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau is hosting a Come From Away forum today in St. John's, Newfoundland, with Gander Mayor Claude Elliott, Tony-nominated creators David Hein and Irene Sankoff and Broadway company member playing Bonnie, Petrina Bromley (left), in honor of 9/11.

The event will be livestreamed tonight at 8PM NL / 6:30PM EST HERE‎. Be sure to tune in!

The event lineup is listed below:

- Introduction of Sarah Loveys to sing O Canada and 'Ode to Newfoundland

- O Canada

- 'Ode to Newfoundland

- Introduction of the Honourable Dwight Ball

- Premier's Remarks

- Introduction of the Event

- Moment of silence

- Video: 2 CFA - Welcome To The Rock

- Introduction of Minister O'Regan

- Minster O'Regan introduces the panel:

- Gander Mayor Claude Elliott

- Authors David Hein and Irene Sankoff

- Broadway Company Member playing Bonnie, Petrina Bromley

- Moderated Panel, Part 1

- The Characters of Come From Away clip (David and Irene set up for Stop the World)

- Stop The World, performed by David Hein and Irene Sankoff

- Moderated Panel, Part 2

- Come From Away Trip to Gander clip

- Moderated Panel, Part 3

- Questions from the audience

COME FROM AWAY received 7 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoffand David Hein, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella, Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley, Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley, who won the award, and Best Choreography: Kelly Devine.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

