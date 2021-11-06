Camerata New York Celebrates Belated Beethoven 250th

Camerata New York, now in its 21st year, kicks off its season as resident orchestra of New York's landmark St. Jean Baptiste Church on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:30PM with a unique performance of all five Beethoven Piano concertos in one evening!

Camerata New York will be joined by five rising stars from the Mannes Sounds Festival who will be featured as soloists with the orchestra.

"This is a once in a life-time opportunity to hear all five of Beethoven's masterpieces in a single evening, back-to-back with two intermissions. Similar to the marathon premieres of Beethoven's works during his lifetime, we will have the exceptional opportunity to hear the master's musical palette develop right before our eyes," said Richard Owen, Camerata New York's music director. "Starting with Beethoven's youthful classical 1st Piano concerto and ending with the majestic "Emperor", the audience is sure to come away with a memorable and historical experience! I believe Beethoven's masterpieces and his divine call to 'Brotherhood', will leave a lasting impression on everyone involved."

All tickets: $35; $20 Students/Senior available at CamerataNY.org, or by calling the Church Office (212.288.5082). Tickets are also available at the door before each of the performances.

Youtube of Debussy Celebration with Mannes Sounds Festival (La Mer, L'enfant prodigue, Prélude): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3XVlh3ZIfE

Camerata New York, which is resident orchestra of St. Jean Baptiste, promotes the finest young musicians. Under the baton of music director Richard Owen, Camerata has successfully performed in Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, St. Paul's Chapel, Merkin Hall and St. Patrick's Cathedral, among others. Critics have hailed Camerata New York's "lustrous tone-quality" and "near-definitive" performances and they have been featured in the New York Times, Newsday, Huffington Post, Opera News and Forbes. With a current release on Albany Records, Camerata New York's acclaimed recordings have been aired on three continents including on New York's WQXR (classical radio station of The New York Times), WMNR and SiriusXM.

Conductor Richard Owen combines a career as a conductor, pianist, organist and pedagogue. Owen is currently music director of Camerata NY Orchestra, St. Jean Baptiste Church and is adjunct professor at St. John's University. He was formerly on the conducting staff of the NY Philharmonic (cover conductor) as well as the Deutsche Oper am Rhein. Owen has conducted symphony orchestras in Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Rzeszow, Jacksonville, Monterrey, Belgrade as well as the Staatskapelle Weimar, the Europa Symphony, the Silesian Philharmonic, the Baltic Opera and the Pacific Symphony. Owen is married to a singer/cellist and they have three sons, all of whom are musical. For more information, visit, RichardOwenJr.com.

##