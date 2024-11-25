Cambalache Theatre Company Presents First Staged Reading: THE MOST MASSIVE WOMAN WINS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cambalache Theatre Company will present its first staged reading at La MaMa, The Most Massive Woman Wins by Madeleine George.

Directed by Cecilia Wisky and with a cast of women: Gabby Ostuni, Claudia Conte, Ashley Escoffery and Grace Rose, with staged directions read by Betty Amelia.

Four women of various shapes and sizes sitting in the waiting room of a liposuction clinic explore their perceptions of body image.

Witness the raw emotions and thought-provoking dialogue as four women share their struggles and triumphs in a society obsessed with body image.

