Cambalache Theatre Company Presents First Staged Reading: THE MOST MASSIVE WOMAN WINS

Witness the raw emotions and thought-provoking dialogue as four women share their struggles and triumphs in a society obsessed with body image.

By: Nov. 25, 2024
Cambalache Theatre Company will present its first staged reading at La MaMa, The Most Massive Woman Wins by Madeleine George.

Directed by Cecilia Wisky and with a cast of women: Gabby Ostuni, Claudia Conte, Ashley Escoffery and Grace Rose, with staged directions read by Betty Amelia.

Four women of various shapes and sizes sitting in the waiting room of a liposuction clinic explore their perceptions of body image.

Witness the raw emotions and thought-provoking dialogue as four women share their struggles and triumphs in a society obsessed with body image.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-most-massive-woman-wins-stage-reading-tickets-1093868142059?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios





