Caissie Levy To Host ARTS FOR AUTISM At The Gershwin Theatre, June 19

On June 19, 2023, Arts for Autism will return to the Gershwin Theatre - home of the blockbuster Wicked - for a one-night-only concert featuring a constellation of the biggest names on Broadway performing alongside the stars of tomorrow - student groups from across the nation. The event seeks to inspire compassion, kindness, and understanding for those impacted by autism, and one-hundred percent of the proceeds will be administered via the A4A grant program.

Hosted by Broadway star and original Elsa in Disney's Frozen, Caissie Levy will lead the evening with additional Broadway performers to be announced in the coming weeks. Writer and autistic playwright, theatre artist, filmmaker, arts administrator, and educator Jackson Tucker-Meyer will give the concert's keynote address. Tickets start at $49 and are on sale at: Click Here

Under the stewardship of an advisory board of artists and activists, funds garnered at the concert will be distributed in $1,000 to $5,000 grants designed to help people impacted by autism. Grants are available on a rolling basis and the deadline to apply is October 1, 2023. For more information, visit: Click Here

Arts for Autism is a production of Educational Travel Adventures and Believe NYC - two organizations that educate and enrich the lives of young people through performance and travel opportunities. It is produced by Jacque Carnahan and Michael Holzer, directed by Natalie Malotke with musical direction by Paul Staroba.

Educational Travel Adventures (www.etadventures.com) and Believe NYC (www.believe-nyc.com) enrich the lives of young people through arts workshops, master classes, professional performances and travel opportunities. Their goal is to provide experiences for aspiring young leaders and artists that promote growth and self-discovery through hands-on learning opportunities. There is no tool more powerful than seeing a classroom come to life, which is why Educational Travel Adventures and Believe NYC strive to provide unique learning opportunities to meet specific educational goals.