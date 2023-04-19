Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Caissie Levy To Host ARTS FOR AUTISM At The Gershwin Theatre, June 19

Caissie Levy To Host ARTS FOR AUTISM At The Gershwin Theatre, June 19

The June 19 event combines Broadway stars with student groups to support those impacted by autism.

Apr. 19, 2023  

On June 19, 2023, Arts for Autism will return to the Gershwin Theatre - home of the blockbuster Wicked - for a one-night-only concert featuring a constellation of the biggest names on Broadway performing alongside the stars of tomorrow - student groups from across the nation. The event seeks to inspire compassion, kindness, and understanding for those impacted by autism, and one-hundred percent of the proceeds will be administered via the A4A grant program.

Hosted by Broadway star and original Elsa in Disney's Frozen, Caissie Levy will lead the evening with additional Broadway performers to be announced in the coming weeks. Writer and autistic playwright, theatre artist, filmmaker, arts administrator, and educator Jackson Tucker-Meyer will give the concert's keynote address. Tickets start at $49 and are on sale at: Click Here

Under the stewardship of an advisory board of artists and activists, funds garnered at the concert will be distributed in $1,000 to $5,000 grants designed to help people impacted by autism. Grants are available on a rolling basis and the deadline to apply is October 1, 2023. For more information, visit: Click Here

Arts for Autism is a production of Educational Travel Adventures and Believe NYC - two organizations that educate and enrich the lives of young people through performance and travel opportunities. It is produced by Jacque Carnahan and Michael Holzer, directed by Natalie Malotke with musical direction by Paul Staroba.

Educational Travel Adventures (www.etadventures.com) and Believe NYC (www.believe-nyc.com) enrich the lives of young people through arts workshops, master classes, professional performances and travel opportunities. Their goal is to provide experiences for aspiring young leaders and artists that promote growth and self-discovery through hands-on learning opportunities. There is no tool more powerful than seeing a classroom come to life, which is why Educational Travel Adventures and Believe NYC strive to provide unique learning opportunities to meet specific educational goals.






Related Stories
Actor Ben Lipitz, Long-Running Star of THE LION KING, Dies At Age 58 Photo
Actor Ben Lipitz, Long-Running Star of THE LION KING, Dies At Age 58
Broadway actor Ben Lipitz has died at the age of 58. Lipitz was part of The Lion King family for well over a decade, performing the role of Pumbaa in over 6,000 performances both on Broadway and as part of the national tour.
Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Five Years On Broadway! Photo
Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Five Years On Broadway!
To celebrate its 5th Broadway anniversary, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was presented with a Mayoral Proclamation and street renaming to “Cursed Child Way”. See photos from inside the ceremony!
Photos & Video: New HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Trailer Photo
Photos & Video: New HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Trailer
See the new trailer for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in honor of its five year anniversary on Broadway!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Recoups Investment Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Recoups Investment
The Tony Award-winning production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child recouped it’s Broadway investment. See who is starring in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, and learn how to purchase tickets.

More Hot Stories For You


HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Recoups Broadway InvestmentHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Recoups Broadway Investment
April 19, 2023

The Tony Award-winning production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child recouped it’s Broadway investment. See who is starring in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, and learn how to purchase tickets.
Concord Theatricals Acquires Worldwide Licensing Rights for AIN'T NO MO'Concord Theatricals Acquires Worldwide Licensing Rights for AIN'T NO MO'
April 19, 2023

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide English-language stage licensing rights to Jordan E. Cooper’s Ain’t No Mo’ for its Samuel French imprint.
Photos: First Look at Sean Hayes & More in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Sean Hayes & More in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR on Broadway
April 19, 2023

Get a first look at Sean Hayes and more in Good Night, Oscar on Broadway.
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Featuring Neil Patrick HarrisPhotos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Featuring Neil Patrick Harris
April 19, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, opens tonight, Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement. Check out all new photos, featuring Neil Patrick Harris who appears in the show for a limited time!
Santino Fontana Will Lead NINE: IN CONCERT This SummerSantino Fontana Will Lead NINE: IN CONCERT This Summer
April 19, 2023

Transport Group will present Nine: In Concert as the next installment in its Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8pm in Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67 Street. Learn more about the show and how to attend here!
share