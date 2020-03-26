Caissie Levy, Gavin Creel, Will Swenson & Darius Nichols Reunite on Josh Lamon's Podcast
Josh Swallows Broadway is a "subversive comedy podcast with Broadway's biggest names, hosted by Josh Lamon, one of Broadway's most sought out comedic performers (and it's not just his mom who thinks so!). These are candid, often inappropriate conversations with his friends ranging from behind the scenes antics to in depth conversations about their lives and daily struggles. Together they explore what it is actually like to deal with the ups and downs of show business and they don't hold back. "WHY DO WE DO THIS?" Listen to find out."
Hair castmates Caissie Levy, Gavin Creel, Will Swenson & Darius Nichols reuinted on Josh's podcast!
Listen below!
Josh Lamon's credits include: Broadway: Finding Neverland, Hair, Elf. Shakespeare in the Park: Into the Woods. Off Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine (Second Stage), Little Me (Encores!), February House (Public Theatre). Tours: Hair (Helen Hayes Award), Wicked. TV: "30 Rock," "Deadbeat."
