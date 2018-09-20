CURSED CHILD, MEAN GIRLS & More Earn Nominations for Casting Society of America's Artios Awards

The Casting Society of America (CSA) announced today the list of nominees for Outstanding Achievement in Casting in the television, theatre, short form series and short film categories. Nominees will be recognized at the 34th Annual Artios Awards, taking place on January 31, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles & Stage 48 in New York City.

"It has been an exceptional year on stage and screen," said Russell Boast, President of the CSA. "As the profession of casting gains more and more industry recognition we are pleased to announce our first slate of nominees - many of whom have also recently been recognized by our peers at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the American Theatre Wing among many others this awards season!"

All nominees were submitted by CSA members and met eligibility requirements for projects that were aired, released or performed from June 1, 2017 - May 31, 2018. Nominees for feature film will be announced early next year.

The full list of theatre nominees are:

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - COMEDY OR DRAMA

1984 - Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini (Associate)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Jim Carnahan

Junk - David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

Meteor Shower - David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

The Parisian Woman - Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - MUSICAL

Escape to Margaritaville - Rachel Hoffman

Frozen - Bernard Telsey, Rachel Hoffman, Cesar A. Rocha

Mean Girls - Bethany Knox

Prince of Broadway - Tara Rubin, Kaitlin Shaw

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - Tara Rubin, Felicia Rudolph (Associate)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

The Boys in the Band - David Caparelliotis

Angels in America - Jim Carnahan

Lobby Hero - Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

Children of a Lesser God - Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell, Bernard Telsey

M Butterfly - Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - REVIVAL, MUSICAL

Carousel - Bernard Telsey, Craig Burns

My Fair Lady - Bernard Telsey, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

Once On This Island - Craig Burns

NEW YORK THEATRE - COMEDY OR MUSICAL

A Letter to Harvey Milk - Stephanie Klapper

Jerry Springer - The Opera - Rebecca Scholl, Cesar A. Rocha

Jersey Boys - Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)

KPOP - Henry Russell Bergstein

Our Lady of 121st Street - David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

The Sting - Tara Rubin, Felicia Rudolph (Associate)

School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play - Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATRE - DRAMA

Animal - Lauren Port

At Home at the Zoo - David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

Hangman - Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

Jesus Hopped the A Train - David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

Transfers - Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

REGIONAL THEATRE

12 Angry Men - Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

Actually - Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

Angels in America - Tara Rubin, Laura Schutzel, Amy Potozkin (Location Casting)

The Cake - Karyn Casl

The Graduate - Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

Belleville - Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Henry IV - Tracy Lilienfield, Emily Towler (Associate)

Our Town - Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

Significant Other - Phyllis Schuringa

The Pride - Eric Souliere

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Assassins - Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

Candide - Rachel Hoffman

In the Heights - Bethany Knox, Rebecca Scholl

Mamma Mia! - Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

West Side Story In Concert - Stephanie Klapper

THEATRE TOURS

Bright Star - James Calleri, Paul Davis, Michael Donovan, Howie Cherpakov, Richie Ferris (Associate)

Hamilton - Bethany Knox

School of Rock - Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)

The Color Purple - Rebecca Scholl

The Humans - Carrie Gardner

Waitress - Patrick Goodwin

For more information, please visit: www.castingsociety.com

Presented annually, the Artios Awards are given to CSA members using the criteria of originality, creativity and contribution of casting to the overall quality of a project. Named for the Greek word meaning perfectly fitted, the Artios Awards were first given in 1985 to honor excellence in casting and the ceremony was held at the Crystal Room of the Beverly Hills Hotel, with 500 industry leaders in attendance. The New York awards were first given in 1988.

The Casting Society of America (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests.

CSA currently boasts close to 1000 members globally. With members on all continents, CSA serves as a resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals, works to promote the image of casting directors and associates worldwide, engages in a number of charitable activities, and supports its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on the Casting Society of America, please visit CastingSociety.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You