CRIMSON LIT: SCARLET LETTER SETLIST Industry Reading to Take Place This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, December 20th, 2024, Crimson Lit: Scarlet Letter Setlist, a new musical by Krista Knight and Jill Sobule, will have its industry reading at The Tank. The event will begin at 2pm.

About the Musical

An irreverent exhumation of one of America's oldest scandals - it's The Scarlet Letter like you've never seen it before. Hester Prynne has fallen from grace but worst yet the unruly teenage minds charged with studying her plight have fallen asleep. It's only when they swap places with key characters and themes that they find themselves "vibing" with Hawthorne's moldy tome.

Creative T eam

Krista Knight, Book & Lyrics - is a Juilliard trained playwright whose career highlights include scripting a ride for T okyo Disneyland, writing a musical dance-a-thon to the death with Dave Malloy, meeting Václav Havel, and adapting "Trolls" for the stage for DreamWorks/NBC Universal.

Jill Sobule, Music & Lyrics - has released a dozen albums. Her 1995 self-titled album (Atlantic) had two hit singles: the satirical gem "Supermodel" from the movie Clueless and "I Kissed A Girl" (the original), the first ever openly queer-themed Billboard T op 20 record. Her one-woman show "F*#k 7th Grade" had multiple sold out runs at The Wild Project.

Wendy C. Goldberg, Director -is an award winning director of theater, television and alternative media with over 50 theater productions Off Broadway and regionally at theaters including Arena Stage (Artistic Associate 2000-2005), Actors Theater of Louisville, Alliance, Center Stage Baltimore, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park (Artistic Associate), Denver Center, Goodman, and the Guthrie among others. She created and serves as Executive Producer of Uninterrupted's TOP CLASS TENNIS now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She is the former Artistic Director of The O'Neill's National Playwrights Conference (18 year tenure), and is currently the head of graduate directing at Boston University's MFA Program.

Cast

The reading will feature performances by Rivkah Reyes as Winnie/Hester, Zoe Siegel as Courtney/Dimmesdale, Katie Gilhooley as Chad/Chillingworth, Sav Souza as Fran/Pearl, Sharon Wheatley as Ms.Carpenter/Mistress Hibbins.

Creative Vision and Highlights

A pulpy riot grrrl adaptation of The Scarlet Letter with an all-female and gender-queer cast. This is the soundtrack for a group of today's high schoolers who collide with this classic while struggling with labels and experiencing young love on the social scaffold.