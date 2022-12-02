Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CRAZY FOR YOU Transfers To The West End in June 2023, Starring Charlie Stemp, Carly Anderson, and Tom Edden

Performances run Saturday 24 June 2023 – Saturday 20 January 2024.

Dec. 02, 2022  
The smash hit Chichester Festival Theatre Production of Crazy For You will transfer to the West End next year. Susan Stroman's celebrated new production of the classic Gershwin musical, which played a sold-out season in Chichester this summer, will transfer to London next year.

Crazy For You, which received critical acclaim across the board when it opened in Chichester, will play a strictly limited 6-month season at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London, with performances beginning on Saturday 24 June 2023 (Press Night: Monday 3 July). Tickets are now on sale at www.CrazyForYouMusical.com

He's a fish out of water and she's a real catch.

Theatre-mad Bobby Child is torn between his show-business dreams and running the family bank. He reluctantly heads west to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a theatre's mortgage, only to fall for the theatre owner's daughter, Polly. Desperate to prove his good faith, Bobby decides to put on a show - complete with dancers from the glamorous Zangler Follies in New York City - to save the theatre, renew the town and hopefully win Polly's love.

With a riotously entertaining book by Ken Ludwig and overflowing with glorious Gershwin melodies (including Someone to Watch Over Me, I Got Rhythm and They Can't Take That Away from Me), this production is a joyful celebration 'blessed with ingenious, sparkling choreography from Susan Stroman, which sends you out on a high from the joy of music and dance' Financial Times. The original production of Crazy For You won several Tony and Olivier Awards, including Best Musical.

Directed and choreographed by multi-Tony and Olivier award winner Susan Stroman, with book by Olivier Award winning Ken Ludwig, this spectacular production transfers from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre. Starring Charlie Stemp, the Olivier-nominated star of Half a Sixpence and Mary Poppins as Bobby, Carly Anderson, star of Wicked as Polly, and Drama Desk Award winner Tom Edden as Bela Zangler.

Producers Joey Parnes, Sally Horchow and Michael Harrison said:
"Susan Stroman's exuberant production of Crazy For You was the most infectiously joyful show of the year. Charlie and Carly's performances brought both great romance and spectacle to its heart, and Tom Edden was absolutely hilarious! We are so thrilled that London audiences will now be able to experience this dazzling musical in the superb setting of the Gillian Lynne Theatre."


