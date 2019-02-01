CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND to Air Concert Special Immediately Following Series Finale

The CW will air a special concert event titled, "Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Concert Special!" immediately after the series finale on Friday, April 5 at 9:00pm ET/PT. Rachel Bloom and the cast of the critically acclaimed series will perform live versions of fan-favorite songs along with incredible staging, multimedia visuals and a live band and orchestra. Building on the momentum of the sold-out success of the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Live Tour, this one-of-a-kind special event will be equal parts concert special, rock concert and musical revue.

"The songwriters of 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen and Adam Schlesinger, have written more than 150 outstanding songs in our four seasons. It is an unprecedented contribution to the American songbook. I'm so thrilled we can share those songs with the world in a spontaneous format that really showcases their humor and genius," said co-creator and Showrunner, Aline Brosh McKenna.

The concert special will be the exclamation point at the end of the fourth and final season, a special treat for the fans, and a celebration of the over 150 original songs that make up the CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND songbook. The concert will be taped in Los Angeles in March.

From CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" is executive produced by Aline Brosh McKenna, Rachel Bloom, Marc Webb, Erin Ehrlich, Michael Hitchcock, Sarah Caplan and Jack Dolgen. The series stars Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, Scott Michael Foster, Skylar Astin and Gabrielle Ruiz. Adam Schlesinger (Executive Music Producer) and Steven Gold (Music Producer) produce the music and the songs that are co-written by Schlesinger, Bloom and Dolgen.

