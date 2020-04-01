CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Star Rachel Bloom Gives Birth to A Baby Girl!

Rachel Bloom, award-winning star and creator of the musical television comedy Crazy-Ex Girlfriend, and her husband Dan Gregor, welcomed a brand-new baby girl this week!

The star posted her good news on social media today, describing the 'emotionally intense' week of giving birth amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

She writes, "Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives. As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you."

Best known for her CW show, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, Bloom was the recipient of both the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice awards for Best Actress in a Comedy. CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND is many things: a raucous musical, a dark romantic comedy, and a nuanced look at mental health and sexuality. I had the chance to chat with Bloom about her early life, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, JFL and what's next.





