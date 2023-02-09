CONTEST: Win Two VIP Tickets to THE ART OF KILLIN' IT!

Enter to win Two VIP Tickets with the Paparazzi experience at Bushwick's The Art of Killin' It! One winner will get an experience valuing at $230, including official The Art of Killin' It merch: Notebook, pin, wristband, and souvenir cup and a free drink at the bar. This package also includes a tour with one of the characters from the show of Hardigan Manor and digital photos of your experience delivered one week after the show!

The Art of Killin' It is a hands on, solve-the-case, murder mystery in a comedic format that allows audiences to explore the four rooms of Hardigan Manor after a body drops dead during an album release party for a popular influencer-turned-rapper. Audience members are the "party guests" of this event and find themselves teaming up with the detective to look for clues and discover the secrets of everyone closest to the victim.