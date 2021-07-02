CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to PETER AND THE WOLF with Viola Davis and Dudamel

Two lucky winners will win two tickets to the LA Philharmonic's performance of Peter and the Wolf with Viola Davis as the narrator and Dudamel conducting the orchestra, live at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, July 15.

Get all the info on the show, plus upcoming concerts in this series here.

The contest closes on Thursday, July 8 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

The Oscar®-, Emmy®-, and two-time Tony®-winning Viola Davis shares her powerful voice when she joins Gustavo and the LA Phil as narrator for Sergei Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf, which is loved by the children it introduced to the orchestra as well as generations of grownups charmed by its melodies and spirit. Dudamel leads Prokofiev's Haydn-inspired symphony and selections from Margaret Bonds' Montgomery Variations. Written in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. during the Selma-to-Montgomery marches, the Variations are a cycle of spirituals that were lost, restored, and finally performed for the first time in 2018.