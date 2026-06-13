CONFIRMED To Be Presented By SheNYC For Summer Theater Festival

Daisy Theatricals and The Legitimacy Machine are proud to announce that CONFIRMED, a new play by Kristen Milburn, has been selected for the 2026 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival.

A funny, heartfelt, and deeply human coming-of-age story, CONFIRMED follows a group of girls as they scramble to complete their volunteer requirements in the weeks leading up to their Confirmation and formal designation as adults in the Catholic Church. As they write greeting cards, stuff envelopes, and navigate the social politics of adolescence, they begin asking bigger questions about identity, friendship, and what it truly means to be a good person.

CONFIRMED was previously developed through Daisy Theatricals, the new play development collective that brings playwrights together with directors, dramaturgs, actors, and audiences to workshop new plays. CONFIRMED received a staged reading presentation with Daisy Theatricals in March 2023.

For Kristen Milburn, this is her second time being presented at SheNYC's Summer Theater Festival. Previously featured as the resident playwright for SheNYC in 2024, Milburn's DEAD AIR garnered great public reception and won the festival's award for Best Scenic Design. CONFIRMED is directed by Hannah Katz, with costume design by Lauren Carmen, scenic design by Amanda Burch, and dramaturgical support by Allyson Jane Simmons. Rounding out the team are the performers: Sasha Aronson, Jaimee Lee Gaston, Matilda Lund, Ava Marie, and Nicole Ponce.

The upcoming production is being produced by Daisy Theatricals and The Legitimacy Machine, two theatrical producing collectives dedicated to fostering new works and uplifting emerging artists through accessible development opportunities and diverse programming.

Tickets can be purchased at the link below.

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