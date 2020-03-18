COMPANY Stars Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard To Go Live on Instagram

Click Here for More Articles on COMPANY Broadway

Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard, those good and crazy people from Broadway's Company will be going live on Instagram at 6 PM to play games and chat with fans! Check out their announcement below and head over to the Company Instagram page tonight to join in!

The full principal cast for Company includes Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as JoAnne, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.



At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."





