CLEAN COMEDY Plays New York One Night Only As Part Of The ​New York Comedy Festival

TimeOut Comic to Watch 2019 Zach Zimmerman brings his queer comedy show "Clean Comedy" to Stand Up NY for one night only as part of the 2019 New York Comedy Festival. Fresh off a critically-acclaimed debut run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in a very warm venue, Zach's excited to see you at the properly ventilated and air-conditioned Stand Up NY.

"Clean Comedy" is "a late-night treat of superior, coming-of-age storytelling swept along on Zimmerman's beaming charisma and some tremendous gag-writing" (The Scotsman). Charting his story from straight, Southern Baptist, conservative to a gay, vegetarian, atheist (with Trump train parents), the show has "a breath-taking number of laughs" (Broadway Baby) and TimeOut NY raves, "See him before he raises the stakes-and the admission price."

Zach's been profiled in New York Magazine, Vulture, and Splitsider for his unique, provocative, vulnerable comedy, and published humor pieces in The New Yorker and McSweeney's. Earlier this year, he opened for the drag queen Alyssa Edwards, which he discusses in the show.

Zach Zimmerman: Clean Comedy, Stand Up NY (236 W 78th)

Wednesday, Nov 6, 2019

8:00pm show, 7:00pm doors

$15 tickets: https://standupnyc.laughstub.com/event.cfm?id=533259&cart





