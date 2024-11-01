CIRCUS VAZQUEZ to Make Inaugural Appearance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time ever, Circus Vazquez, America's largest family-owned big top circus will be featured performers as part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28. In their inaugural appearance the circus will present an unforgettable display of international circus talent for millions of viewers live in New York City and nationwide.

Founded in 1969 in Mexico by the Vazquez family, Circus Vazquez has been entertaining audiences for over 55 years, and it is currently run by the third generation of the Vazquez Family. This is the first time that the circus will perform during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Being a featured performer during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a long-held dream of the Vazquez family and we are beyond thrilled to be part of this year's iconic holiday tradition,” said Aldo Vazquez, Management Partner of Circus Vazquez. “We can't wait to show the world this specially created presentation and the high quality talent that has become synonymous with Circus Vazquez.

“We are thrilled to announce that the incredible Circus Vazquez will be making their debut in the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“This legendary family has been captivating audiences for decades and we know the crowd in New York City – and viewers across the country – will be spellbound by their acrobatics, jaw dropping jugglers, dynamic dancers and the gravity defying Wheel of Wonder.” The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, Nov. 28 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock. Check local listings for details. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

Circus Vazquez will be performing at Walt Whitman Shows in Huntington Station, NY from November 1 – 11 and then at Citi Field in Queens from November 15 – December 15. Meanwhile, Flip Circus, the Vazquez family's newer, more intimate circus brand, will be performing at the Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx through November 5, Forest Park in Queens from November 8 – 26 and McCarren Park in Brooklyn from November 29 – December 15.

For more information, visit www.circusvazquez.com and www.flipcircus.com.

ABOUT MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. Since 1924, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade.