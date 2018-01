CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE, GREATEST SHOWMAN Among Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Award Nominees

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild(MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) have announced nominations for outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater during 2017. Winners will be honored at the black-tie annual MUAHS Guild Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live, hosted by Comedienne Loni Love. The announcement was made today by MUAHS President Sue Cabral-Ebert.

Among this year's nominations are THE GREATEST SHOWMAN for Best Period and/or Character Make-Up for a Feature-Length Motion Picture, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST for Best Period and/or Character Hair for a Feature Length Motion Picture, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE for Best Period/Character Make-Up for a Mini Series or Movie Made for Television, Broadway's LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES for Best Hair Styling for a Theatrical Production and KING CHARLES III for Best Make-Up for a Theatrical Production.

"Congratulations to all the nominees who should be very proud of their extraordinary creations! We had a record number of artisan entries this year, and we look forward to celebrating their unique achievements and exceptional bodies of work," said Cabral-Ebert.

The list of nominees for OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS follows:

1. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE - BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

BABY DRIVER

Fionagh Cush, Phyllis Temple

THE BIG SICK

Leo Won, Kirsten Sylvester

GHOST IN THE SHELL

Deborah La Mia Denaver, Jane O'Kane

PITCH PERFECT 3

Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Judy Yonemoto, Erica Kyker

WONDER

Naomi Bakstad, Jean Black, Megan Harkness

2. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE - BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR

THE BIG SICK

Tonia Ciccone, Toni Roman-Grimm

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY-VOL. 2

Camille Friend, Louisa Anthony, Jules Holdren

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Cydney Cornell, Susan Buffington

PITCH PERFECT 3

Cheryl Marks, Melissa Malkasian, Andrea Bowman

WONDER

Robert Pandini, Alisa Macmillian

3. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Csilla Horvath Blake

BRIGHT

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Cristina Waltz, Judy Murdock

DARKEST HOUR

Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis

I, TONYA

Deborah La Mia Denaver, Teresa Vest, Bill Myer

4. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR

ATOMIC BLONDE

Enzo Angileri

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher, Charlotte Hayward

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Kerry Warn, Lizzie Lawson Zeiss, Jaime Leigh McIntosh

DARKEST HOUR

Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody

I, TONYA

Adruitha Lee, Mary Everett

5. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE - BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY-VOL. 2

John Blake, Brian Sipe

DARKEST HOUR

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Mike Hill, Shane Mahan

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Neal Scanlan, Peter Swords King

WONDER

Arjen Tuiten, Michael Nickiforek

6.TV AND NEW MEDIA SERIES - BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Sarah Woolf

GRACE AND FRANKIE

Robin Siegel, David De Leon, Bonita DeHaven

THE HANDMAID'S TALE

Burton LeBlanc, Talia Reinhold, Erika Caceres

RuPAUL'S DRAG RACE

David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Natasha Marcelina De Poyo

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

7. TV AND NEW MEDIA SERIES - BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

EMPIRE

Melissa Forney, Theresa Fleming, Nolan Kelly

GRACE AND FRANKIE

Julie Rea, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

RuPAUL'S DRAG RACE

Gabriel Villarreal, Hector Yovani Pocasangre

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher

8. TV AND NEW MEDIA SERIES - BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

THE CROWN

Ivana Primorac

GAME OF THRONES

Jane Walker, Nicola Matthews

GLOW

Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

STRANGER THINGS

Amy Forsythe, Jillian Erickson

9. TV AND NEW MEDIA SERIES - BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

THE CROWN

Ivana Primorac

GAME OF THRONES

Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks

GLOW

Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher

VIKINGS

Dee Corcoran, Zuelika Delaney, Peter Burke

10. TV AND NEW MEDIA SERIES - BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

GAME OF THRONES

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower

THE ORVILLE

Howard Berger, Tami Lane, Garett Immell

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier

STRANGER THINGS

Amy Forsythe, Jillian Erickson

THE WALKING DEAD

Greg Nicotero

11. TV MINI SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight

BIG LITTLE LIES

Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont

FARGO

Gail Kennedy, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson

Michael Jackson: SEARCHING FOR NEVERLAND

Geneva Nash Morgan, Sue Laprelle, April Chaney

TWIN PEAKS

Debbie Zoller, Richard Redlefsen, Mandi Crane

12. TV MINI SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT

Michelle Ceglia, Samantha Wade, Brittany Madrigal

BIG LITTLE LIES

Michelle Ceglia, Nickole Jones, Jocelyn Carpenter

FARGO

Chris Glimsdale, Penny Thompson, Judy Durbacz

Michael Jackson: SEARCHING FOR NEVERLAND

Karen Dick, Liz Ferguson

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2017

Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Maria Sandoval

13. TV MINI SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE

Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel

FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauchesne

MUDBOUND

Angie Wells, Carla Brenholtz, Emily Tatum

TWIN PEAKS

Debbie Zoller, Richard Redlefsen, Mandi Crane

WET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER: TEN YEARS LATER

Lindsay Garrison, Laura Peyer, Alex Perrone

14. TV MINI SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT

Michelle Ceglia, Samantha Wade, Julie Rael

A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE

Dean Banowetz, Lotus Seki, Derrick Spruill

FARGO

Chris Glimsdale, Carol Doran

FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN

Chris Clark, Ralph Abalos, Wendy Southard

MUDBOUND

Lawrence Davis, Dana Boisseau

15. TV MINI SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson

BLACK MIRROR: "USS CALLISTER"

Tanya Lodge

FARGO

Gail Kennedy, Dave Trainor, Christina Tea Scott

GENIUS

Davina Lamont, Goran Lundstrom

TWIN PEAKS

Debbie Zoller, Richard Redlefsen, Jamie Kelman

16. COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS - BEST MAKE-UP

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Christina Waltz

FOO FIGHTERS "RUN"

Tony Gardner, Thomas Floutz

Katy Perry "SWISH SWISH"

Koji Ohmura, April Hutchinson

PINK FEAT. EMINEM "REVENGE" MUSIC VIDEO

KC Mussman, Kathy Jeung

SPECTRUM TV COMMERCIAL "PARENT TEACHER NIGHT"

Edward French, Margaret Beserra-Prentice, Bart Mixon

17. COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS - BEST HAIR STYLING

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

Nicki Alkire, Fernando Navarro, Stephanie Rives

iPHONE X, DAVID BECKHAM AND SPRINT: GAME CHANGERS

Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Ken Paves

Katy Perry "SWISH SWISH"

Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz

Selena Gomez "BAD LIAR"

Linda Flowers, Anna Rose Kern, James Sartain

HONDA CAR COMMERCIAL WITH Sean Hayes "JACK GOES BIG"

Tim Burke, Renee Vaca, Ken Paves

18. THEATRICAL PRODUCTION - BEST MAKE-UP

KING CHARLES lll

Raenae Kuaea; Jazmyn Aubrey

MAMMA MIA

Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Romaine Markus Myers

NIXON IN CHINA

Vanessa Dionne, Rheanne Garcia, Donna Levy

SALOME

Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona

THE TALE OF HOFFMAN

Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona, Renee Horner

19. THEATRICAL PRODUCTION - BEST HAIR STYLING

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

Jessica Mills

MAMMA MIA

Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Rheanne Garcia

NIXON IN CHINA

Vanessa Dionne, Rheanne Garcia, Tim Bohle

THE TALES OF HOFFMAN

Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini, Linda Cardenas

ZOOT SUIT

Jessica Mills, Rick Geyer, Mario Duran

20. CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING - BEST MAKE-UP

ANNE WITH AN E

Diane Mazur, Larissa Palaszczuk

HENRY DANGER

Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills

JUST ADD MAGIC

Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum

THE THUNDERMANS

Michelle Keck Smith, Chelsea Jolton

WALK THE PRANK

Jennifer Aspinall, Ned Neidhardt

21. CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING - BEST HAIR STYLING

AN AMERICAN GIRL STORY IVY & JULIE 1976: A HAPPY BALANCE

Josie Peng, Jennie Lechleidner

HENRY DANGER

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross

JUST ADD MAGIC

Gabrielle Suarez, Desiree Ponce

THE THUNDERMANS

Jeanette (Jani) Kleinbard, Janet Moore

WALK THE PRANK

Ursula Hawks, Mary Howd

22. DAYTIME TELEVISION - BEST MAKE-UP

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jenna Wittman

THE REAL DAYTIME TALKSHOW

Melanie Mills, Glen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton

SUPER SOUL SUNDAY

Derrick Rutledge

DR. PHIL

Cool Benson

23. DAYTIME TELEVISION - BEST HAIR STYLING

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon, Jenna Wittman

THE REAL DAYTIME TALKSHOW

Roberta Gardener Rogers, Ray Dodson, Noogie Thai

SUPER SOUL SUNDAY

Nicole Mangrum

As previously announced, legendary Academy Award -nominated actor Gary Oldman will be honored with the 2018 Distinguished Artisan Award. Oscar-winning Make-Up Artist GREG CANNOM and Emmy-Winning Hair Stylist MARY GUERRERO will receive the Guild's Lifetime Achievement Awards. Additional awards will honor nominees for outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.

MUAHS Awards is proudly sponsored by Diamond Level: M.A.C. Cosmetics; Ruby Level: Hask and Ardell; Sapphire Level: Schwarzkopf Professional and Croc Flat Irons; Silver Level: Cinema Makeup School, Japonesque, Kryolan, Make-up Designory; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and SHOOT.

SOURCE Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Photo credit: Ray Mickshaw / FOX

