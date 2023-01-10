CHICAGO 20th Anniversary Blu-Ray to Feature Three Hours of Bonus Content

Winner of six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, director Rob Marshall's musical sensation CHICAGO celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with a new, Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook, arriving February 7, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Pre-order the release from Amazon here.

Originally released wide on January 24, 2003, CHICAGO was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won not only Best Picture, but also Best Supporting Actress for Catherine Zeta-Jones, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

A thrilling adaptation of the Broadway musical, the film boasts sensational performances from Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, John C. Reilly, Christine Baranski, and more. Filled with electrifying musical numbers, wildly entertaining satire, and plenty of razzle dazzle, CHICAGO remains a must-see cinematic spectacle.

The Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook includes access to a Digital copy of the film and boasts over three hours of legacy bonus content, including commentary with director Rob Marshall and screenwriter Bill Condon, an extensive look at the film with cast and crew interviews, plus extended musical performances.

Chicago 20th Anniversary Blu-Ray Bonus Content