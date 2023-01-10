Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO 20th Anniversary Blu-Ray to Feature Three Hours of Bonus Content

The new, Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook is arriving February 7, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Winner of six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, director Rob Marshall's musical sensation CHICAGO celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with a new, Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook, arriving February 7, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Pre-order the release from Amazon here.

Originally released wide on January 24, 2003, CHICAGO was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won not only Best Picture, but also Best Supporting Actress for Catherine Zeta-Jones, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

A thrilling adaptation of the Broadway musical, the film boasts sensational performances from Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, John C. Reilly, Christine Baranski, and more. Filled with electrifying musical numbers, wildly entertaining satire, and plenty of razzle dazzle, CHICAGO remains a must-see cinematic spectacle.

The Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook includes access to a Digital copy of the film and boasts over three hours of legacy bonus content, including commentary with director Rob Marshall and screenwriter Bill Condon, an extensive look at the film with cast and crew interviews, plus extended musical performances.

Chicago 20th Anniversary Blu-Ray Bonus Content

  • Feature Commentary with director Rob Marshall and screenwriter Bill Condon
  • Chicago in the Spotlight - A Retrospective with Cast and Crew
    • Bringing Chicago to Life: Adapting the Broadway Musical to Film
    • Developing the Screenplay: Collaborating with Bill Condon
    • Casting the Movie: Finding Actors Who Can Sing and Dance
    • The Extended Cast: The Great Dancers of Chicago
    • Rehearsals: The Best of Times
    • Rob Marshall: Born to Direct
    • Marty Richards: In Remembrance
    • Neil Meron and Craig Zadan: Renowned Musical Producers
    • The Magicians Behind the Camera: Colleen Atwood - Dion Beebe - John Myhre
    • The Best of Broadway: The Choreographers
    • The Director's Cut: Musical History is Made
    • The 75th Academy Awards: And the Oscar goes to...
    • The 85th Academy Awards: A Walk Down Memory Lane
    • The Relevance and Impact: The Aftermath of the Modern Day Musical
  • Extended Musical Performances
    • "And All That Jazz"
    • "When You're Good to Mama"
    • "Cell Block Tango"
    • "We Both Reached For The Gun"
    • "Mister Cellophane"
    • "All I Care About"
    • "All I Care About" with Richard Gere
    • "Nowadays" with Renée Zellweger
    • "And All That Jazz" with Catherine Zeta-Jones
    • "I Can't Do It Alone" rehearsal
    • "Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag" rehearsal
    • "We Both Reached For The Gun" rehearsal
    • "Cell Block Tango" rehearsal


