CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE Presents BROADWAY ROCKS This Month

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - the New York newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - will present the special concert "Broadway Rocks" on Sunday, July 24 at 8:00 PM. Produced by Quentin Garzón, the evening will feature a 7-piece band with an impressive roster of Broadway stars and rising talent, exploring how rock music has influenced and changed the theater world over the years. Selections range from influential early rock musicals Hair and Jesus Christ Superstar through recent hits such as Waitress and Jagged Little Pill. Tickets are $25-50, in addition to a service charge. A livestream option is available for $19. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

The evening will feature performances by Renée Albulario (American Utopia), Elena Christou, Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Tina: The Musical), Julian R. Decker (Sunset Boulvard, Les Misérables), Emma Degerstedt (Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous"), Natalya Fisher, Quentin Garzón, Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell), Lexi Lyric, Jacob S. Louchheim, Ramona Mallory (A Little Night Music), Ahmad Maksoud (The Visitor, The Band's Visit), Katie McConaughy, Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd), Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor), Tori Palin (Harmony) Yael "YaYa" Reich (Hadestown), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Pablo Rossil, and Tally Sessions (Company, Falsettos).

The "Broadway Rocks" band features Brian Walters on keyboard, Peter Douskalis and Dominic Frigo on guitar, Debbie Tjong on bass, Ally Jenkins on violin, Sarah Overton on cello, and Brad Bailey on drums.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com