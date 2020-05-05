CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Star Tamika Lawrence Releases New Digital Single 'Don't Worry 'Bout It'

Hercules star Tamika Lawrence, who plays Dottie Moffitt in the 2020 Broadway Revival of Caroline Or Change, will release her single, Don't Worry Bou't It, digitally and for free on Soundcloud, today, May 5th.

The sophomore single, and collaboration with famed pop producer Gabe Cummins, is a song of encouragement for everyone dealing with the effects of Novel Corona Virus. The song, done remotely, recorded in various separate locations, in order to adhere to NY shelter in place rules, is an R&B lullaby, like that of Childish Gambino, Janelle Monet and Marvin Gaye.

Tamika, a two time Grammy Award winning artist, is slated to follow the run of Caroline Or Change with the satirical drama Black No More, by Tarik Trotter (Blackthought) of The Roots and John Ridley, of 12 Years A Slave.

Listen below!





