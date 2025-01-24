CAL AND JOHNNY: A Queer Love Story to Have World Premiere Reading at The Buttonwood Tree

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Local theater enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the world premiere

staged reading of Edward "Teddy" Hall's latest work, Cal and Johnny - A Queer Love

Story. Directed by the award-winning Tim Howard, this moving theatrical piece will

debut at The Buttonwood Tree in Middletown, CT, with performances on Saturday,

February 15th at 7pm and Sunday, February 16th at 2pm.

Cal and Johnny dives deep into the complexities of queer life, exploring themes of love,

trauma, and resilience. The play tells the story of two men who meet through a hookup

app just days before Christmas. As they journey through their small-town surroundings,

their encounter evolves from surface-level differences to an unexpected and meaningful

connection. With poignant dialogue and profound insights, Cal and Johnny deconstructs

stereotypes and emphasizes the universal desire for love and understanding.

Edward "Teddy" Hall, the playwright behind this compelling piece, is a New

England-based writer whose voice resonates deeply in the realms of LGBTQ+

storytelling and mental health awareness. In addition to writing over 10 plays, Hall has

created works such as Burn (Kalmia Gardens), Dear Mama (Manhattan Repertory

Theater), and Love/Nice (Manhattan Repertory Theater). His creative repertoire extends

to musicals and TV pilots, showcasing his versatility and dedication to meaningful

narratives.

Tim Howard, director of Cal and Johnny, brings a wealth of experience and accolades to

this production. His directing highlights include collaborating with the writers of Hair on

its 20th Anniversary production. His direction of Big River at Oldcastle Theatre

Company garnered Berkshire Theater Award nominations for Outstanding Direction and

Outstanding Production of a Musical, as well as a Critic's Choice Award. In 2022, his

work on The Radium Girls: A Jaw Dropping New Musical earned five national and

BroadwayWorld awards for direction. Additionally, Howard earned recognition from

KCACTF (Kennedy Center) for three consecutive years: Evita (2018), The Drowsy

Chaperone (2017), and Parade (2016), each receiving top national honors. He also

received a Critic's Voice Award from TIME Magazine for his work on Get Any Guy Thru

Psychic Mind Control or Your Money Back. Howard is full Professor of Theatre at

Western Connecticut State University where he heads the BFA Musical Theatre

Program and recently directed the highly acclaimed productions of Angels in America,

Part I and II.

Tickets are priced at $20 for general admission and $15 for students and can be

purchased at buttonwood.org/calendar or by calling the venue at (860) 347-4957.

This evocative journey into love, identity, and connection is not to be missed. Whether

you're a long-time advocate of queer theater or seeking a story that speaks to the heart

of human experience, Cal and Johnny - A Queer Love Story promises to inspire and

move audiences.

Please Note: This play deals with very heavy topics and is intended for mature

audiences only.

Instagram: @calandjohnny

Links to purchase tickets:

Saturday Ticket link HERE.

Sunday Ticket link HERE.