CAL AND JOHNNY: A Queer Love Story to Have World Premiere Reading at The Buttonwood Tree

Local theater enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the world premiere
staged reading of Edward "Teddy" Hall's latest work, Cal and Johnny - A Queer Love
Story. Directed by the award-winning Tim Howard, this moving theatrical piece will
debut at The Buttonwood Tree in Middletown, CT, with performances on Saturday,
February 15th at 7pm and Sunday, February 16th at 2pm.
Cal and Johnny dives deep into the complexities of queer life, exploring themes of love,
trauma, and resilience. The play tells the story of two men who meet through a hookup
app just days before Christmas. As they journey through their small-town surroundings,
their encounter evolves from surface-level differences to an unexpected and meaningful
connection. With poignant dialogue and profound insights, Cal and Johnny deconstructs
stereotypes and emphasizes the universal desire for love and understanding.
Edward "Teddy" Hall, the playwright behind this compelling piece, is a New
England-based writer whose voice resonates deeply in the realms of LGBTQ+
storytelling and mental health awareness. In addition to writing over 10 plays, Hall has
created works such as Burn (Kalmia Gardens), Dear Mama (Manhattan Repertory
Theater), and Love/Nice (Manhattan Repertory Theater). His creative repertoire extends
to musicals and TV pilots, showcasing his versatility and dedication to meaningful
narratives.
Tim Howard, director of Cal and Johnny, brings a wealth of experience and accolades to
this production. His directing highlights include collaborating with the writers of Hair on
its 20th Anniversary production. His direction of Big River at Oldcastle Theatre
Company garnered Berkshire Theater Award nominations for Outstanding Direction and
Outstanding Production of a Musical, as well as a Critic's Choice Award. In 2022, his
work on The Radium Girls: A Jaw Dropping New Musical earned five national and
BroadwayWorld awards for direction. Additionally, Howard earned recognition from
KCACTF (Kennedy Center) for three consecutive years: Evita (2018), The Drowsy
Chaperone (2017), and Parade (2016), each receiving top national honors. He also
received a Critic's Voice Award from TIME Magazine for his work on Get Any Guy Thru
Psychic Mind Control or Your Money Back. Howard is full Professor of Theatre at
Western Connecticut State University where he heads the BFA Musical Theatre
Program and recently directed the highly acclaimed productions of Angels in America,
Part I and II.
Tickets are priced at $20 for general admission and $15 for students and can be
purchased at buttonwood.org/calendar or by calling the venue at (860) 347-4957.
This evocative journey into love, identity, and connection is not to be missed. Whether
you're a long-time advocate of queer theater or seeking a story that speaks to the heart
of human experience, Cal and Johnny - A Queer Love Story promises to inspire and
move audiences.
Please Note: This play deals with very heavy topics and is intended for mature
audiences only.
Instagram: @calandjohnny
Links to purchase tickets:
Saturday Ticket link HERE.
Sunday Ticket link HERE.
Videos