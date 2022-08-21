Buy Tickets Now For NYC Murder's KILLER LAUGHS, Live From Times Square NYC

Comics kill or die on stage all the time, but not like this. The club owner and wannabe comedian may have bit off more than he can chew this time. Other comics, club staff, local officials and even you, the local regular hecklers, all want him gone, but who is willing to do the dirty deed.

Brought to you by NYCMURDER.com

CLOCK HERE and use code LMAO to 50% off tickets before 8/28. Just $50 for rimch and a show. VIP tickets include open bar.

NYC Murder is the latest offering by New York Improv Theater. While the public events are new, the company has presents hundreds of interactive murder mysteries at private/corporate events. Starting this fall, there will be a new Murder Mystery public event every month. Everyone is potentially a suspect and everyone needs to help solve the missed.

Lunch include gluten free and vegetarian options (pastas, salads, etc). VIP tickets include open bar, or get General Admission and go ala carte on drinks.