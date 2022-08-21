Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Buy Tickets Now For NYC Murder's KILLER LAUGHS, Live From Times Square NYC

No comic wants to die on stage!

Aug. 21, 2022  

Buy Tickets Now For NYC Murder's KILLER LAUGHS, Live From Times Square NYC

Comics kill or die on stage all the time, but not like this. The club owner and wannabe comedian may have bit off more than he can chew this time. Other comics, club staff, local officials and even you, the local regular hecklers, all want him gone, but who is willing to do the dirty deed.

Brought to you by NYCMURDER.com

CLOCK HERE and use code LMAO to 50% off tickets before 8/28. Just $50 for rimch and a show. VIP tickets include open bar.

NYC Murder is the latest offering by New York Improv Theater. While the public events are new, the company has presents hundreds of interactive murder mysteries at private/corporate events. Starting this fall, there will be a new Murder Mystery public event every month. Everyone is potentially a suspect and everyone needs to help solve the missed.

Lunch include gluten free and vegetarian options (pastas, salads, etc). VIP tickets include open bar, or get General Admission and go ala carte on drinks.




Related Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Register Now For MediaRites & Oregon Children's Theatre's The —Ism Youth FilesRegister Now For MediaRites & Oregon Children's Theatre's The —Ism Youth Files
August 20, 2022

The —Ism Youth Files is a youth project focusing on writings and interviews with youth ages 12-21 about mental health
Moonlight Stage Productions Releases Titles For Its 2023 Summer SeasonMoonlight Stage Productions Releases Titles For Its 2023 Summer Season
August 20, 2022

Buy tickets now for three regional premieres and two revivals.
Buy Tickets For Kathryn Allison in Women of The Wings Volume 4 At 54 BelowBuy Tickets For Kathryn Allison in Women of The Wings Volume 4 At 54 Below
August 20, 2022

Kathryn Allison will join Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancels Matinee PerformanceDEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancels Matinee Performance
August 20, 2022

DEAR EVAN HANSEN cancels 8/20 matinee performance.
Buy Tickets Now For Wakefield Endless Summer on the Contemporary Theater Company PatioBuy Tickets Now For Wakefield Endless Summer on the Contemporary Theater Company Patio
August 20, 2022

On August 27 from 4 -11 pm, the courtyard around The Contemporary Theater Company and Phil’s Main Street Grille will be transformed into a pirate paradise for Wakefield Endless Summer!