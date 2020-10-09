Burt Bacharach Releases New Song Today, 'The Great Divide'
On Sunday, Bacharach will be performing "A Concert For Democracy".
The legendary Burt Bacharach released a brand, new song today called
In February, when his tour in Japan was canceled, he went into the studio to write the new track and when asked recently why he decided to put pen to paper his response was simple, "I'm worried about the future for my kids. What kind of country are we leaving for our young people?"
Burt isn't stopping there. At 92, the man knows how important your vote is so he's donating a portion of the proceeds to WhenWeAllVote.org and on Sunday he will be performing "A Concert For Democracy" at 7pm EST.
Listen to the song below!
