'Broadwaysted' Welcomes THE SCHOOL OF ROCK's Tony-Nominated Leading Man, Alex Brightman

This week on Broadwaysted we are ready to rock with our new #FriendoftheShow, School of Rock Tony nominee Alex Brightman!

We're pouring out fancy martinis with Reyka Vodka while Alex spills about learning the stamina for School of Rock from Elphaba, attending the movie premieres of MIGHTY DUCKS 2 and CASPER, and the incredible whirlwind experience of being nominated for a Tony in the year of the Hamil-Tony Awards.

Game Master Kimberly leads us in an updated version of "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody" then takes Bryan, Kevin, and Alex on a "Journey to the Past" with a new game called "The Show Place Showdown" inspired by the summer job we all had at the singing/dancing Ice Cream Parlour on the Jersey Shore.

Along the way we also discuss THE PILLOWMAN and BUG, take a trip to Kevin's Corner, and find out that the song "Star Girl" by McFly is the perfect song to listen to while taking off on a plane. We even here about Alex's experience with the infamous GLORY DAYS and his childhood introduction to CATS. We have so many laughs (and so many drinks) with Alex Brightman so listen in and enjoy as our newest #FriendoftheShow rocks our world (and your earbuds) and gets Broadwaysted!

About Alex : Alex Brightman is an actor, singer, and writer perhaps best known for originating the role of Dewey Finn in School of Rock on Broadway. Alex made his Broadway debut in the ill-fated musical Glory Days before appearing on Broadway as Boq in Wicked, in the ensemble of Big Fish, and as Michael Wormwood in Matilda the Musical. Brightman is a member of the comedy group, The (M)orons, along with fellow Broadway actors/writers, Andrew Kober, F. Michael Haynie, and Drew Gasparini. Alex is currently developing two new musicals entitled The Whipping Boy and It's Kind of a Funny Story (based on the novel of the same name), with Gasparini, for which Brightman co-wrote the lyrics. Follow Alex on social media @ABrightMonster

About the Show : Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

