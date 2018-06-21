Broadway's WAITRESS Celebrates The Season With 'Summer Sweets'

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

Broadway's hit musical Waitress kicks off their six week Summer Sweets today, June 21, which goes until August 2.

Summer Sweets is a partnership with six dessert hot-spot locations throughout NYC listed below. Each dessert partner is featuring a unique Waitress dessert available at their locations. Partners are Sweets by Chloe, Billy's Bakery, Doughnut Plant, Milk and Cream Cereal Bar, Bread's Bakery, and Schmackary's.

Customers visit waitressthemusical.com/summersweets to download their Summer Sweets Passport. Take your passport to participating locations, make a purchase and get your passport validated. Collect validations to unlock various unique Waitress gifts. More information can be found at WaitressTheMusical.com/summersweets.

Sweets by Chloe:185 Bleecker Street, New York, 10012

Featured Item: Golden Milk Coconut Pie

Discount: 20% off your purchase of Golden Milk Coconut Pie

Billy's Bakery: 184 9th Avenue between 21st and 22nd New York, NY 10011

Featured Item: Banana Cream Pie

Discount: 5% off

Doughnut Plant: 220 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011

Featured Item: Crumble Doughseeds

Discount: Free cup of coffee with a purchase of a Waitress Featured Item

Milk and Cream Cereal Bar: 353 W 14th St, New York, NY 10014

Featured Item: Thanks for Taking Me to the Moon Peanut Butter Moonpie Pie

Discount: Buy 1 Get 1 Free

Breads Bakery

· 18 East 16th St. New York, NY 10003 Union Square Location

· 1890 Broadway New York, NY 10023 Lincoln Center Location

Featured Item: New York Style Cheese Cake

Discount: Free coffee (drip coffee or iced) with the purchase of a slice of New York Classic Cheesecake. Available at Union Square and Lincoln Center locations only.

Schmackary's: 362 West 45th Street New York, NY 10036

Featured Item: Blueberry Cobbler Schmack Snack

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

WAITRESS is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

