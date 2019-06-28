Broadway's WAITRESS Celebrates The 4th Of July With Free Pies

Waitress, Broadway's sweetest hit musical, will celebrate the 4th of July with a complimentary red, white and blue WAITRESS INDEPENDENCE DAY PIE for every full or premium priced ticket purchased for four performances next week when the code "WTPIE1" is used at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre Box Office, Tickemaster.com, or by calling 800.745.3000

Cute as Cake, the show's official pie maker, will create the delicious Strawberry, Whipped Cream, and Blueberry confections, available in the now-iconic Waitress mason jars, at the following performances: Monday Eve 7/1 @ 7pm, Wednesday Mat 7/3 @ 2pm, Friday Eve 7/5 @ 8pm, and Saturday Eve 7/6 @ 8pm. This offer does not apply to previously purchased tickets.

Waitress "Pie Consultant" and Cute as Cake owner Stacy Donnelly, bakes the pies eaten on stage as well as those sold at the theatre, and said, "It's a combination of my Grandma Dolly's blueberry and cherry pie recipes. She was Sicilian and loved to bake.

Like all Italian grandmothers she always had a secret ingredient, always told me (with love) that I was doing it wrong, but that I would one day have a million dollar business. With the amazing popularity of the mason jar pies we sell at the show, I think I finally got it right!"

Waitress producer Barry Weissler added, "I envy the audience members who get to sample this summer treat. Our regular pies are out of this world; if you could package fireworks, it would be our Independence Day Pies. The Grucci Family had better watch out."

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress currently stars Shoshana Bean, Charity Angel Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Erich Bergen, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Noah Galvin, Melody A. Betts, Tyrone Davis Jr., Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Emily Koch, Matt Kumangai, Tess Murphy, Everleigh Rotunno, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

