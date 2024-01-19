Broadway's HELL'S KITCHEN Establishes Comprehensive Fellowship Program

Alicia Keys and Broadway’s HELL’S KITCHEN have established a comprehensive Fellowship Program, dedicated to building and strengthening the Broadway employment pipeline by engaging and employing individuals from historically overlooked communities to become active and continuous participants in the Broadway workforce. The Fellowship Program will place Fellows across nine departments, including: Direction, Choreography, Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Sound Design, Projection Design, Company Management/Executive Producing and Public Relations. Applications are now open at HellsKitchen.com.



Representation remains a central focus of today’s theater landscape and is the inspiration for the genesis of this Fellowship. This initiative is rooted in the intersectional experiences of BIPOC theater creators and administrators. Fellows will be exposed to the inner workings of a large-scale Broadway musical, be assigned a mentor in their dedicated department and receive in-depth training in an area that aligns with their interests and talents. Additionally, Fellows will have access to industry networking opportunities, private and group coaching sessions and interactions with Broadway’s leading creative and management teams. Each Fellow will be compensated with a weekly salary for a fellowship period between seven to nine weeks.





“In bringing Hell’s Kitchen to Broadway, I’ve experienced firsthand the collaboration across the many disciplines of theater that goes into creating a big, new Broadway musical,” said producer Alicia Keys. “I’m also aware of the lack of representation across our industry and it quickly became a priority to establish this Fellowship program to offer guidance to underrepresented theater makers and create opportunities to deepen the impact of the art we are creating. We want to continue to challenge our industry to make a commitment to change and we are starting at home, at Hell’s Kitchen.”



“Making this critical space for art makers to have direct access to Broadway greats is a proud moment for us as advocates and people of color,” said Associate General Manager Devon Miller and Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Alexa Smith. “This program marks a major milestone on the road to a more inclusive and representative industry for all.”



Hell’s Kitchen is conceived by the innovative mind of 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.



First preview is set for Thursday, March 28, 2024 and opening night is Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street.). The creative team for Hell’s Kitchen includes, Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design) and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).



The music team of Hell’s Kitchen includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, and music consulting by Tom Kitt.



There’s a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope. Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world. That’s Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that’s about to make Broadway feel brand new.



Hell’s Kitchen made its world premiere at The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions) in a sold-out run—October 24, 2023 -January 14, 2024, including a five-week extension. The cast at The Public Theater included Shoshana Bean, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Brandon Victor Dixon, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, David Guzman, Crystal Monee Hall, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Chris Lee, Jackie Leon, Kecia Lewis, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Maleah Joi Moon, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II and Oscar Whitney Jr. The cast of the Broadway production will be announced shortly.



Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway is produced by AKW Productions. Aaron Lustbader will serve as Executive Producer.



Ticket prices range from $59-199.



The performance schedule for Hell’s Kitchen is: Tuesday through Saturday at 8PM, with matinees on Saturday at 2PM. Beginning Tuesday, April 23, the performance schedule is: Tuesday and Thursday at 7PM, Wednesday at 7:30PM, Friday at 8PM, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM, and Sunday at 3PM.

